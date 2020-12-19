Correction Enterprises’ Moore Recycling Plant Recommended for ‘Gold Standard’ ACA Accreditation

A team of American Correctional Association auditors has recommended accreditation be awarded to the Moore Recycling Plant, a Correction Enterprise operation that recycles license plates and road signs.

The recommendation is a high achievement in what is one of the first steps to full accreditation of the prison system.

“This comprehensive audit looked at the plant operation and measured it against standards set by the ACA,’’ said John Coleman, director of Correction Enterprises. “This accreditation is the gold standard in the prisons business. I am pleased we were recognized for the hard work we do, and for our commitment to correctional excellence.” The ACA standards are the national benchmark for the effective operation of correctional systems throughout the United States.

The auditors said the plant operations met all 78 evaluated standards with a remarkable 100 percent score on the audit. Coleman said a perfect score for these operations is rare, in his experience.

These performance-based standards evaluate fundamental correctional practices that ensure staff and inmate safety and security; enhance staff morale; improve record maintenance and data management capabilities; and improve the function of the facility.

As part of the accreditation process, the ACA auditors conducted visual inspections, reviewed policies and procedures and probed the work being done to ensure best practices are met at the recycling plant.

Correction Enterprises has been a key component in the prison system’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the eight months from Feb. 1 to Sept. 30, Correction Enterprises’ operations statewide produced and distributed: • 1.66 million bars of soap • 362,000 quarts of ready-to-use disinfectant • 317,000 cloth face masks • 57,000 face mask insert • 31,700 gallons of antibacterial soap • 31,700 plastic face shields

Prisons leadership is pursuing accreditation for all prison facilities and Correction Enterprises operations, as envisioned in the strategic plan found here: https://files.nc.gov/ncdps/documents/files/Division-of-Prisons-Strategic-Plan

“I am pleased the auditors recognized our hard-working and experienced team who run the recycling plant so professionally and expertly,” said Coleman.

