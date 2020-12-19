FWC Commissioners elect Chairman and Vice Chairman

At its December meeting, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioners elected Rodney Barreto, of Coral Gables, to serve as Chairman and re-elected Mike Sole, of Tequesta, Vice Chairman.

Commissioners recognized outgoing Chairman Robert Spottswood, of Key West, for his dedication to conservation issues including corals and saltwater fisheries, as well as Florida Bay and Everglades restoration.

“It has been an honor to serve,” said Chairman Spottswood. “I have made many friendships that will last long after my term as Chairman.”

Spottswood began his service on the Commission in September of 2015. He was elected Chairman Dec. 13, 2018. Spottswood served as Chairman for two years.

“Thank you for allowing me to Chair this great agency again,” said newly elected Chairman Rodney Barreto. “I look forward to our shared successes for fish and wildlife resources in the year ahead.”

Barreto was reappointed to the Commission in July of 2020 after having previously served 10 years as a Commissioner, during which he served as Chairman for seven years. “Thank you, Chairman Spottswood, for your leadership and selfless engagement,” said Vice Chairman Mike Sole. “It has been an honor to serve with you.”

Sole was appointed to the Commission in May of 2017. He was first elected Vice Chairman in December of 2018.

For more information about FWC Commissioners, visit MyFWC.com/About and click on “Commissioners.”