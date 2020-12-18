FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

Benning Road and Bridges Transportation Improvements Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI)

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and in cooperation with the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC), and National Park Service (NPS), has released the Final Environmental Assessment (EA) and the Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Benning Road and Bridges Transportation Improvements project (proposed action). The proposed action involves the reconstruction of the Benning Road and Bridges in northeast Washington, DC. The proposed action will improve transportation infrastructure conditions, enhance safety and operations along the corridor and at key intersections, enhance and install pedestrian and bicycle facilities, and extend streetcar transit service. The Draft EA was released for public comment on May 4, 2016 and a public hearing was held on May 19, 2016.

The Final EA was prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) and in compliance with all applicable environmental laws and executive orders. The Final EA addresses comments received from the public, Federal and local agencies, and stakeholders on the Draft EA. After thorough review and consideration of all comments received, a Preferred Alternative (PA) has been identified in the Final EA and FHWA’s decision document, the FONSI. The selection of the PA was based on the lesser impacts associated with Build Alternative 2, the Median Running Streetcar Alternative, that is less impactful on: real property; traffic operations; community; and other resources, compared to the Curbside Alternative. In addition, the PA best meets the purpose and need of the project. The PA would provide for a wired, 11-foot to 12-foot median shared streetcar lane for the length of the Benning Road corridor and new pedestrian, bicycle, and safety improvements on the Benning Road bridges.

The release of the Final EA and FONSI completes the NEPA process for this project. In order to reduce the risk for COVID-19 (as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and Mayor Bowser’s current Coronavirus 2019 Phase Two Guidance, a complete digital copy of the Final EA and FONSI; including all technical appendices are available on the project website for downloading: www.benningproject.com. The document will consist of several files for the ease of downloading. For further information about the project, please contact the project team at [email protected].

AYUDA EN SU IDIOMA

Si necesita ayuda en Español, por favor llame al 202-671-2700 para proporcionarle un intérprete de manera gratuita.

AVISO IMPORTANTE

Este documento contiene información importante. Si necesita ayuda en Español o si tiene alguna pregunta sobre este aviso, por favor llame al 202-671-2620. Infórmele al representante de atención al cliente el idioma que habla para que le proporcione un intérprete sin costo para usted. Gracias.

AIDE LINGUISTIQUE

Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français appelez-le 202-671-2700 et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement.

AVIS IMPORTANT

Ce document contient des informations importantes. Si vous avez besoin d’aide en Français ou si vous avez des questions au sujet du présent avis, veuillez appeler le 202-671-2700. Dites au représentant de service quelle langue vous parlez et l’assistance d’un interprète vous sera fournie gratuitement. Merci.

GIÚP ĐỠ VỀ NGÔN NGỮ

Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, xin gọi 202-671-2700 để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị miễn phí.

THÔNG BÁO QUAN TRỌNG

Tài liệu này có nhiều thông tin quan trọng. Nếu qu‎ý vị cần giúp đỡ về tiếng Việt, hoặc có thắc mắc bề thông báo này, xin gọi 202-671-2700. Nói với người trả lời điện thoại là qu‎ý vị muốn nói chuyện bằng tiếng Việt để chúng tôi thu xếp có thông dịch viên đến giúp qu‎ý vị mà không tốn đồng nào. Xin cảm ơn.

የቋንቋ እርዳታ

በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የነፃ አስተርጓሚ ይመደብልዎታል።

ጠቃሚ ማስታወቂያ

ይህ ሰነድ ጠቃሚ መረጃ ይዟል። በአማርኛ እርዳታ ከፈለጉ ወይም ስለዚህ ማስታወቂያ ጥያቄ ካለዎት በ 202-671-2700 ይደውሉ። የትኛውን ቋንቋ እንደሚናገሩ ለደንበኞች አገልግሎት ተወካይ ይንገሩ። ያለምንም ክፍያ አስተርጓሚይመደብልዎታል። እናመሰግናለን።

언어 지원

한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하신 경우 202-671-2700로 연락을 주시면 무료로 통역이 제공됩니다.

안내

이 안내문은 중요한 내용을 담고 있습니다. 한국어로 언어 지원이 필요하시거나 질문이있으실 경우202-671-2700 로 연락을 주십시오. 필요하신 경우, 고객 서비스 담당원에게 지원 받고자 하는 언어를 알려주시면, 무료로 통역 서비스가 제공됩니다. 감사합니다.

語言協助

如果您需要用（中文)接受幫助，請電洽202-671-2700, 將免費向您提供口譯員服務

重要通知

本文件包含重要資訊。如果您需要用（中文）接受幫助或者對本通知有疑問，請電洽202-671-2700。請告訴客戶服務部代表您所說的語言，會免費向您提供口譯員服務。謝謝！

