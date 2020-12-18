Hoyer Statement on Biden Selection of Mariel Sáez as White House Director of Broadcast Media

“For the past ten years, Mariel Sáez has been an indispensable member of my communications team. Originally from St. Mary’s County, in my district, Mariel has served in numerous roles across the operation, including as Maryland Press Secretary, where she had the chance to serve her neighbors in the 5th Congressional District. As my Deputy Communications Director, her advice and counsel has been invaluable to me. She is well-respected by the press, and the House Democratic Caucus has benefited from her hard work, her good judgement, and her skill. “While I will be sad to see her leave our team, I congratulate her on being named as the next White House Director of Broadcast Media, helping President-elect Biden share his vision and achievements with the American people. I have no doubt that she will bring her talent, her dedication, and her deep experience to this role. “As the new Administration takes office, it will have to hit the ground running to begin delivering on its promises to build back better from the pandemic while communicating effectively to the American people how we must unite as a nation in the face of this challenge and surmount it together. Mariel will be an excellent asset for the White House communications team as it pursues that goal.”