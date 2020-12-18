Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Congratulates Leaders of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus for the 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today congratulating the leaders of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus:

"I congratulate Rep. Cicilline on being chosen as Chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus for the 117th Congress, and I also congratulate Co-Chairs Sean Patrick Maloney, Mark Pocan, Mark Takano, Angie Craig, Sharice Davids, Chris Pappas, Mondaire Jones, and Richie Torres.  I look forward to continuing to work closely with the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus and its leadership team to ensure that the House always stands up for full equality and inclusion of LGBTQ Americans and that our laws reflect the equal dignity of every person and every family.  Together, we passed H.R. 5, the Equality Act, last year, and I look forward to continuing to push for this and other legislation critical to LGBTQ+ equality in the 117th Congress."

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


