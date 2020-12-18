Concierge Auctions Announces December/January Global Auction Lineup of $290 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Hampshire House | 150 Central Park South, New York, NY 73-4720 Aukai Place, Kohanaiki Club, Big Island, HI Bluebird Ranch | 24420 Highway 105 West, Southeast TX Villa Firenze | 67 Beverly Park Court, Beverly Hills, CA J3 Ranch | 1773 County Road 101, Colorado County, TX

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its December/January lineup of over $290 million of luxury properties spanning 4 countries and 4 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include an impossible-to-recreate estate across nine acres in exclusive, guard-gated North Beverly Park boasting resort-style amenities in Beverly Hills, California; an iconic, one-of-a-kind Billionaire's Row penthouse including pre-approved, “shovel”-ready design by lauded architecture firms and unparalleled, low carry costs in New York, New York; a turnkey classic Hawaii estate with Douglas Durkin designer furnishings perched atop one acre in the exclusive Kohanaiki golf community in Kohanaiki, Hawaii; and a newly constructed, turnkey Caribbean villa with breathtaking views,privacy, and security within a rare 11-acre gated resort with marina access and dock in Grenada, West Indies. Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

Hampshire House | 150 Central Park South, New York, NY

Bid Online December 18–22

The iconic early 19th century era architecture, located at the near center point of Central Park South (“Billionaire’s Row”) between Park and 8th, Hampshire House will auction online this month in cooperation with Tal Reznick and Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International. Currently listed for $40 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder, and is appraised at over $100M upon completion.

This unparalleled real estate offering presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reside in one of the most unique and trophy penthouses in the world with modern luxury and exquisite views atop the historic and iconic c1930s Hampshire House, one of Central Park’s most exclusive white glove buildings. With pre-approved, construction “shovel”-ready design, plans, and permits held by New York City’s most luxurious, professional, and high-end general contractor SilverLining and lauded SPAN Architecture, 150 Central Park South is ready for completion. Framing the incredible city and Central Park, a view that will never change, the award-winning design calls for 9,650 square feet of interior and exterior space with walls of glass, skylights, and oversized windows to bring the outside in and filter in an abundance of natural light. With outdoor living to span an incredible 1,125 square feet, with areas to host guests on any one of four terraces, including a private Central Park-facing terrace off the living room—the perfect backdrop for formal or casual entertaining.

“There is absolutely nothing else like it in the world, and this is what makes it truly special,” stated Arnon Katz, the seller. “I’m confident that Concierge Auctions’ incredible global reach and a team of top talent will identify the perfect buyer, an individual as unique as this property itself, who not only understands the value, but who also has the vision to complete this magnificent penthouse to its reality.”

73-4720 Aukai Place, Kohanaiki, Big Island, HI

Bid Online December 28–30

Located in one of the Big Island’s premier oceanfront communities, steeped in history and artifacts from Hawaii’s royal past, 73-4730 Aukai Place will auction online this month in cooperation with Joni Metzler of Metzler Realty. Currently Listed for $19.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Perched on one of the most coveted parcels of land in exclusive Kohanaiki, an invitation-only private club community, this one-acre estate offers commanding ocean views. Rich teak hardwoods grace the interior, from the beamed ceilings to custom cabinetry to artful screens that enable gentle trade winds to flow. This turnkey escape is filled with bespoke furniture, designed by Douglas Durkin of Douglas Durkin Design in San Francisco, which was inspired by and crafted specifically for this villa. Lush, tropical flora surrounds the property, beautifully framed by sliding glass doors that pocket away for unobstructed access to the spectacular outdoor living space. Covered lanais span 1,500-plus square feet and flow seamlessly from the great room to two serene master sanctuaries. This property offers unparalleled luxury and unimpeded views of the Kona coastline.

“This is a truly breathtaking home, and I’m thrilled to be a partner with Concierge Auctions after seeing them conduct countless successful auctions in Hawaii over the past 10 years,” stated Metzler.

Bluebird Ranch | 24420 Highway 105 West, Southeast TX

Bid Online January 14–18

Located Northwest of Houston and situated perfectly for nature lovers who want to retain a connection to the city, Bluebird Ranch will auction online this month in cooperation with Rick Doak of Republic Ranches. With an estimated opening bid range between $10-15 million, the property will sell to the highest bidder.

This exquisite ranch property and event venue blend rustic charm and sophisticated finishes into one picturesque package. Thoughtfully designed to imbue serenity throughout, the interior spaces feature white and natural wood accents, vaulted ceilings, polished concrete, and oversized windows. Bluebird Ranch is the perfect retreat for family and friends or a commercial event space, with ten cottages that can accommodate up to 80 people. A multitude of indoor and outdoor spaces offer versatility for a variety of entertaining needs, not to mention four separate residences offering space for friends, family, and guests alike to relax in comfort. The property comes with a reputation for exceptional, high-end events, and amenities for vendors and staff abound. While the architecture is stunning, Bluebird Ranch's setting is equally beautiful. Take aim at multiple on-site, custom designed shooting ranges, including skeet, target, and archery, or cast a line in the private fish-stocked lake and pond. With 85 acres, there are incredible sunsets, water views, and plenty of space to play, roam and celebrate.

“Time and again we choose to partner with Concierge Auctions, and they continue to prove why they are the leader in luxury property auctions,” stated Doak.

Villa Firenze | 67 Beverly Park Court, Beverly Hills, CA

Bid Online January 26–February 2

Nestled between iconic Sunset Boulevard and Majestic Mulholland Drive in the hills above Los Angeles, Villa Firenze will auction online next month in cooperation with Jeff Hyland and Rick Hilton of Hilton & Hyland. Currently listed for $160 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

Enter another world at Villa Firenze, where an authentic Italian village has been crafted over the largest assemblage in North Beverly Park, encompassing more than nine pristine acres across three lots. Privacy is paramount at the most exclusive guard-gated community in Los Angeles, where, accessed by its own street, the property’s expansive gates open to an immense courtyard with space for 30 cars, surrounded by lush 40-foot-tall Canary Island palms. A walking/jogging trail meanders the perimeter of the estate and its sweeping four plus-acre, exceptionally manicured backyard. Entertain a slice of European lifestyle with resort amenities galore including a pool with pool house and outdoor tennis court. This home is a one-of-a-kind escape—one of the finest ever offered—in the heart of Los Angeles.

"This one-of-a-kind escape is the finest ever offered in North Beverly Park,” stated Hilton. “There’s nothing else like it offered on the market, with everything one could ever desire—including impeccable privacy in one of the most exclusive locations in Beverly Hills.”

J3 Ranch | 1773 County Road 101, Colorado County, TX

Bid Online January 12–15

This tucked away property, ideally located in between Houston, San Antonio and Austin, will auction online this month in cooperation with Paula Coates of Texas Land Associates, Inc. Currently listed for $9.9 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder.

This one-of-a-kind estate is placed on 413 acres of property begging to be explored, including 192 acres of finger lakes that truly set the property apart as the ultimate hunting and fishing destination. A world-record producing herd of Whitetail deer starts the long list of game, which includes exotic Axis, Fallow, Blackbuck, waterfowl, and more. Hunt duck along the waterfront, or fish for bass, crappie, and gar. Skeet shoot from the sporting clay building that includes stadium lighting for nighttime. Inside the lodge, the great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace sets a welcoming note for family, friends, and guests. Two separate bedroom wings, a full-length back porch, and outdoor entertaining area with BBQ and stone fire pit ensure ample space and comfort to relax and unwind. Every amenity is perfect for entertaining both indoors and out at J3 Ranch.

“Generations have filled J3 Ranch, creating memorable experiences for our family and friends,” stated Jeff Cook, the seller. “We are looking forward to naming a new owner who will establish their own lasting impressions and carry on the legacy.”

Additional Properties Include:

Dreamcatcher Villa | St. George's, Saint George, Grenada, West Indies

Bid Online December 15–22

Currently Listed for $2.5M. Reserve $1.7M.

In Cooperation with Aileen Febles of Windward Enterprises Ltd.

31248 Coyote Valley Road, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid Online December 17–22

Currently Listed for $2.98M CAD. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Mark D. Evernden of Century 21 Bamber

9213 97 Street Northwest, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

Bid Online December 11–18

Currently Listed for $7.4M CAD. Reserve $4.6M CAD

In Cooperation with Shane Gwilliam of Sable Realty

2934 N Hall Street, Dallas, TX

Bid Online December 18–22

Currently Listed for $8.9M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Jonathan Rosen of Compass Real Estate

1031 Grand Isle Resort Penthouse | Emerald Bay, Exuma, Bahamas

Bid Online January 14–19

Currently Listed for $3.449M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Tanya Manos of Realty with T

35 Shoreline | Freeport, Bahamas

Bid Online January 22–26

Currently Listed for $1.8M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with James Sarles and Nikolai Sarles of James Sarles Realty

5372 Isleworth Country Club Drive | Windermere, Orlando, FL

Bid Online January 22-26

Currently Listed for $7.4M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Toni Cafferty of Isleworth Realty LLC

Bird Island | 6001 Bird Island Dr, Lady Lake, FL

Bid Online January 22-27

Currently Listed for $6.5M. No Reserve.

In Cooperation with Cassandra Lamoureux of Keller Williams Classic Realty

209 Pinnacle Ridge Place SW, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Bid Online January 22-27

Currently Listed at $8.5M CAD. No Reserve,

In Cooperation with Vivienne Huisman of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

