What They’re Saying: Support for the School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act

Allergy and Asthma Network: “Introduced in 2019 by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Rep. Phil Roe, MD (R-TN), the legislation has long been a priority for Allergy & Asthma Network and a host of healthcare and patient organizations. This important bill provides increased grant preference to states that implement comprehensive school-based asthma and allergy management programs (SAMPRO). SAMPRO would involve: keeping a student’s Asthma Action Plan or Allergy & Anaphylaxis Emergency Plan in the school nurse’s office; educating school staff how to manage and treat asthma and allergies, including administering medication in an emergency; and reducing potential allergy triggers in the school.”

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America: “This bipartisan bill will help millions of U.S. children manage asthma and food allergies at school. It’s a health advocacy win the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is extremely proud of because we championed and supported this legislation from the start…AAFA thanks House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Representative Phil Roe (R-TN) for their unwavering leadership on the bill and Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) for shepherding it through the Senate.”

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology: “The School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act (H.R. 2468) is important to encourage and support states in making sure schools have in place a comprehensive school-based allergies and asthma management program. The AAAAI joins Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Representative Phil Roe, MD, as well as the additional healthcare and patient organizations that supported H.R. 2468, in celebrating the news that it will now go onto President Trump for his signature and enactment into law.”

American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology: “ACAAI thanks Majority Leader Hoyer and Congressman Roe for their leadership on this important legislation and for recognizing the important role allergists play in student allergy and asthma care.”

