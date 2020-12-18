Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,722 in the last 365 days.

What They’re Saying: Support for the School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act

Yesterday the Senate passed H.R. 2468, the School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act. Introduced by Leader Hoyer and Congressman Phil Roe (TN-01), this bipartisan legislation encourages schools to implement management plans to help students identify and control their asthma and allergies and reduce absenteeism. The House passed H.R. 2468 in September and now the bill heads to the President’s desk to be signed into law. Here’s a look at some of the support for this critical legislation:

Allergy and Asthma Network: “Introduced in 2019 by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Rep. Phil Roe, MD (R-TN), the legislation has long been a priority for Allergy & Asthma Network and a host of healthcare and patient organizations. This important bill provides increased grant preference to states that implement comprehensive school-based asthma and allergy management programs (SAMPRO). SAMPRO would involve: keeping a student’s Asthma Action Plan or Allergy & Anaphylaxis Emergency Plan in the school nurse’s office; educating school staff how to manage and treat asthma and allergies, including administering medication in an emergency; and reducing potential allergy triggers in the school.”

Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America: “This bipartisan bill will help millions of U.S. children manage asthma and food allergies at school. It’s a health advocacy win the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA) is extremely proud of because we championed and supported this legislation from the start…AAFA thanks House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) and Representative Phil Roe (R-TN) for their unwavering leadership on the bill and Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) for shepherding it through the Senate.”

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology: “The School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act (H.R. 2468) is important to encourage and support states in making sure schools have in place a comprehensive school-based allergies and asthma management program. The AAAAI joins Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Representative Phil Roe, MD, as well as the additional healthcare and patient organizations that supported H.R. 2468, in celebrating the news that it will now go onto President Trump for his signature and enactment into law.”

American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology: “ACAAI thanks Majority Leader Hoyer and Congressman Roe for their leadership on this important legislation and for recognizing the important role allergists play in student allergy and asthma care.”

Click here to read the PDF. 

Follow Leader Hoyer on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

You just read:

What They’re Saying: Support for the School-Based Allergies and Asthma Management Program Act

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.