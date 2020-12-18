Attorney Discipline Recommended in 13 Cases

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct has filed 13 disciplinary case reports with the Ohio Supreme Court. Each report recommends discipline for an attorney charged with professional misconduct.

The parties will have an opportunity to file objections to the board’s reports and recommendations with the Court. If a party files objections, the Court will schedule the case for oral argument. Objections are not permitted in a case submitted upon consideration of a consent-to-discipline agreement and oral arguments are not scheduled in reinstatement proceedings.

The Supreme Court case numbers below link to case information, including the board’s reports and recommendations.

Cuyahoga County

Ohio State Bar Association v. Harvey Bruce Bruner Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1533 Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. John Alex Morton Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1520 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association v. Marc Ian Strauss Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1512 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Franklin County

Columbus Bar Association v. Richard Francis Chambers II (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1515 Recommended sanction: One-year suspension, stayed

Columbus Bar Association v. Amanda Marie Burgess (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2002-1511 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Lorain County

Lorain County Bar Association v. David James Berta Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1521 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Lucas County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Matthew Bolling Bryant (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1510 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Mahoning County

Mahoning County Bar Association v. Joseph Raymond Macejko Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1513 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Summit County

Disciplinary Counsel v. Kimberly Anne Valenti Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1519 Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Disciplinary Counsel v. Lawrence Joseph Spoljaric Jr. (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1517 Recommended sanction: Six-month suspension, stayed

Warren County

Warren County Bar Association v. Nathan James Elter (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1518 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Warren County Bar Association v. Christopher Mark Alexander (consent-to-discipline) Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1508 Recommended sanction: Public reprimand

Out of State

Disciplinary Counsel v. Timothy Raymond Dougherty Supreme Court Case No. 2020-1514 Recommended sanction: Two-year suspension