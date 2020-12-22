ICare2Work Sees Proof of Concept in a First App Demo
ICare2Work's new landing page makes it easier for individuals with ASD to find employment and apprenticeship opportunities
An interactive map will present app users with color-coded employment, apprenticeship, and educational opportunities in their area
Primal Logic & Data Corp. debuts its Proof-of-Concept of the ICare2Work app to the International Center for Autism Research and Education (ICare4Autism) team.
During Tuesday’s demo, the team, led by primal.’s founder and chairman Noah Leask, presented a landing page for the app, as well as a demonstration of their data collection process, using the nation’s largest job-board for individuals with disabilities, disABLEDperson.com, as well as national apprenticeship resources for people with ASD as their database. They then proceeded to show how they are creating specific categories for people on the autism spectrum, sorting through the data and effectively selecting only the opportunities most suited for individuals with ASD.
“We couldn’t be happier to see our vision finally taking shape at the capable hands of .primal, led by Noah and his team,” said Dr. Joshua Weinstein, founder and CEO of ICare4Autism. “There is a real problem out there, 90% of adults with ASD are unemployed, and not because of their disability. Our app will give them all the resources they need to succeed and join the workforce.”
The next step for ICare2Work is a Minimum Viable Product, which will include more robust data sets as well as user-profile capabilities. The team is also gearing up to pilot their youth apprenticeship program and unique profile system for the Tri-county School District’s guidance counselors, to promote apprenticeship opportunities at Trident Technical College in their hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth apprenticeships have been put on hold and resume again in February of 2021.
“We are elated to be partnering with ICare4Autism to deliver the ICare2Work application Minimal Viable Product (MVP),” said Daniel Stern, primal.’s CEO. “We have a passion for solving challenging problems and helping others…this will help the special needs community nationally once fully delivered, then internationally.”
ICare4Autism is seeking investors and partners to help champion this new technological tool created to promote employment and apprenticeship opportunities for individuals on the Autism Spectrum. 100% of your donation will play a vital role in maximizing the impact of this national movement.
If your company provides employment opportunities, apprenticeships or educational training/transition specialist services, contact Mindy Allen at mindy@icare4autism.org so that your data can be included in the ICare2Work state-of-the-art mapping system.
Visit ICare2Work’s new landing page here: www.icare2work.app
Contribute to ICare4Autism’s app development funding efforts here: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTAxODI0
ICare4Autism serves as the lead global non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults who live with autism. Founded in 2004 by Dr. Joshua Weinstein, ICare4Autism has established itself as the catalyst that drives collaborations among similar international institutions to discover the etiology of autism, search for biologic and environmental causes, and ultimately work toward better methods of detection and treatment.
To learn more, visit ICare4Autism’s website: https://icare4autism.org
