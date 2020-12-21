PureAir Filtration Announces Strategic Export Sales Alliance with Dorian Drake International

Dorian Drake and PureAir Announce Strategic Export Sales Alliance

PureAir Filtration announced a strategic alliance with Dorian Drake International to manage export sales of air filtration equipment and products.

WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PureAir Filtration, LLC announced a strategic alliance with Dorian Drake International, Inc. to manage export sales for PureAir’s filtration products that specialize in the removal of corrosive gases, toxic vapors, and odors.

Dorian Drake will manage all aspects of product bids, sales, logistics, and customer service in their coverage region. Dorian’s area of coverage includes Latin America and the Caribbean, except Puerto Rico.

“We are looking forward to the growth of our business internationally through our partnership with Dorian Drake,” said Kevin Jameson, President at PureAir Filtration, LLC. “They bring the knowledge and expertise in conducting business in key international markets that will assist us in achieving our strategic goals.”

Commenting on the new arrangement, Jaime Escobar, Dorian Drake’s Industrial & Environmental group manager said, “we are excited about expanding our product range to include PureAir Filtration’s products portfolio. They’re an established and well-known player in creating high value and high-performance customized odor control, gas scrubbing and electronics corrosion protection solutions. We’re eager to jointly develop unique systems to satisfy our customer’s air filtration and purification needs.”

About PureAir Filtration

PureAir Filtration, founded in 2004, specializes in providing customized, high performance air quality solutions that aid in the removal of corrosive gases, toxic vapors, and odors. With custom-built solutions, PureAir designs and builds systems for a wide range of vapor phase air purification and contaminant control applications. These applications include wastewater odor control, emergency gas scrubbing, and systems to protect critical electronics from attack of corrosive gases. To learn more, go to www.PureAirFiltration.com.

About Dorian Drake International, an Export Management Company (EMC)

Based in White Plains, N.Y., Dorian Drake International is an export management company that manages international sales and marketing, customer service, credit and collections, and traffic and logistics for manufacturers selling in markets outside the United States. The firm staffs stand-alone sales teams in five distinct industries: automotive products, foodservice equipment and supplies, hardware and lawn & garden products, industrial and environmental, and medical products. To learn more, go to www.DorianDrake.com.

