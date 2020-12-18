Partnership Financial Credit Union Donates to Local Schools to Make a Difference in Students Education
I am humbled to be able to pay it forward to our local schools with a financial donation at this time.”MORTON GROVE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Giving brings out the holiday spirit in all of us! Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is excited to have distributed $20,000 in funds granted by the Federal Home Loan Bank. PFCU has distributed these funds to schools throughout local communities that fall within our field of membership.
Each school or foundation was given $1,000 toward supplies for students, grants for teachers and other educational tools for the student body.
"I am humbled to be able to pay it forward to our local schools with a financial donation at this time. We are determined to give back to our community and I am pleased that these funds will benefit both the students and faculty," said Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of PFCU.
The schools that received funds are listed below:
• Barrington School District 220
• Culver School District 71
• ELF School District 64
• Evanston Foundation 65
• Evanston Township High School
• Fairview School District 72
• Glenbrook Foundation
• Glenview School District 34
• Golf School District 67
• Kenilworth School District 38
• Lincolnwood School District 74
• Morton Grove School District 70
• New Trier Foundation
• Niles Township District 219
• Northbrook Glenview District 30
• Skokie School District 68
• Skokie School District 73.5
• Skokie/Morton Grove School District 69
• Wilmette School District 39
• Winnetka Public School Foundation
PFCU is a member-owned financial institution with offices in Morton Grove, Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston and Glenview. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions, with origins dating back to the 1950s, joined together. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 32 years, PFCU has many team members with 20 plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.
