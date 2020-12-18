Rhode Island Cancer Registry (216-RICR-10-10-2)

Agencies
Advisory Commission on Historical Cemeteries
Agricultural Lands Preservation Commission
Airport Corporation
Attorney General
Auditor General
Batterer’s Intervention Program Standards Oversight Committee
Board of Accountancy
Board of Certification of Operators of Wastewater Treatment Facilities
Board of Education
Board of Elections
Board of Examination and Registration of Architects
Board of Examiners of Landscape Architects
Board of Medical Licensure and Discipline
Board of Registration for Professional Engineers
Board of Registration for Professional Land Surveyors
Building Code Commission
Capital Center Commission
Coastal Resources Management Council
Commerce Corporation
Commission for Human Rights
Contractors' Registration & Licensing Board
Department of Administration
Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals
Department of Business Regulation (includes the Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner)
Department of Children, Youth, and Families
Department of Corrections
Department of Environmental Management
Department of Health
Department of Human Services
Department of Labor and Training
Department of Public Safety
Department of Revenue
Department of State
Department of Transportation
Division of Public Utilities and Carriers
East Providence Waterfront District
Energy Facility Siting Board
Ethics Commission
Executive Office of Commerce
Executive Office of Health and Human Services
Fire Safety Code Board of Appeal and Review
Governor’s Commission on Disabilities
Governor’s Workforce Board
Health and Educational Building Corporation
Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission
Housing and Mortgage Finance Corporation
Housing Resources Commission
I-195 Commission
Industrial Facilities Corporation
Infrastructure Bank
Judicial Nominating Commission
Labor and Training Board of Review
Labor Relations Board
Motor Vehicle Arbitration Board
Narragansett Bay Commission
Office of Energy Resources
Parole Board
Permanent Joint Committee on Legislative Services
Personnel Appeals Board
Public Transit Authority
Public Utilities Commission
Quonset Development Corporation
Resource Recovery Corporation
Rivers Council
State Council on the Arts
State Housing Appeals Board
State Planning Council
State Properties Committee
State Traffic Commission
Student Loan Authority
The Office of Veterans Services
Treasury Department
Turnpike and Bridge Authority
Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee
Vehicle Value Commission
Water Resources Board
