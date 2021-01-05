GoSun Earns 2021 CES Innovation Award Honors in Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy for GoSun FLOW
Portable solar water purification and sanitation system debuts at CES, begins shipping in January 2021,
At last, a truly portable solar water purifier”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CINCINNATI, OH – GoSun, a pioneer in the fuel-free industry, has been named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), for the company’s GoSun Flow water purifier in the category Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy. The GoSun Flow uses solar energy to filter 99.99% of pathogens from water, and can function as a portable handwashing station, hot shower, and a source of clean drinking water, to name just a few of the options.
— Patrick Sherwin
“We are ecstatic to be honored by CTA for our innovative Flow, a solar-powered clean water and sanitation system that underscores GoSun’s goal of creating products that allow us to always be prepared while not having to rely on fuel,” said inventor and entrepreneur Patrick Sherwin, GoSun’s CEO. “GoSun is committed to making the highest quality and most accessible solar-powered products that can be relied on, day in and day out, and the Flow is a seriously great innovation that we will introduce at CES 2021. Particularly in these uncertain times, being able to pump, purify and deliver large amounts of clean water is essential. The flow also allows you an easy way to wash your hands any time, anywhere.”
What sets the GoSun FLOW apart? It provides filtered water at the flip of a switch, recharges with the sun and provides more ways to hydrate. It does not require pumping, sucking, straining or waiting. Instead of manual pumping, GoSun FLOW’s USB-powered pump does the work, pumping over 100 gallons of water on a single charge, then is easily recharged or powered with the sun. It is difficult to find uncontaminated water when off-grid, but Flow’s three-stage cartridge filter is long-lasting and effortless. The FLOW includes:
Collapsible Sink: The collapsible sink fills up to nine liters, folds down to just two inches and the integrated basket handles make it easy to carry a full load.
Filter: The unique three-stage filter removes 99.99% of pathogens, including viruses, thanks to a powerful, electropositive charge generated by nano alumina fibers. It does not require backflushing or rinsing, yet it lasts for up to 1,000 liters.
Pump: Drawing only two watts, this diaphragm pump can move about one liter per minute while running on any USB source. No regular maintenance, plus the pump is fully serviceable for years of water delivery.
Flex Faucet with Clamp and Switch: A faucet, showerhead, clamp and switch assembly in one, this highly flexible element sets up anywhere in seconds. The clamp can fit up to two inches and the flexible hose can be positioned in any direction.
Powerbank: Lithium ion is a game changer. This 18.5wh powerbank can run the Flow for hours, but just in case, you can keep it charged with the integrated solar panel. The powerbank can also charge a phone.
Flow is ideal for camping, boating, off-grid, emergency-preparedness and more, and at just 2.75 pounds travels easily. According to Sherwin, “With today’s amazing technology, why limit your water filter to a single function? Now when you’re traveling, camping or just out and about, you have everything AND the kitchen sink. “
People want to live more independent, healthy and resilient lives. GoSun has developed breakthrough solar technologies that can cook, cool, light, power electronics and now, purify and deliver water. These affordable products are all portable, highly efficient and free of harmful emissions.
The 2021 CES Innovation Award is another feather in the cap for GoSun, previously been honored by CTA with a 2019 Climate Change Innovator Award, and was Chosen as CTA’s 2017 Small Business of the Year.
###
GoSun CEO Patrick Sherwin, an entrepreneur and inventor, is available for phone and virtual interviews. Patrick has committed his professional life to clean technology, dedicated to finding solutions to create a healthy, resilient future, aided by his deep roots in outdoor adventure. For additional information, please visit www.gosun.co. Media material, including high resolution product photos, logos and videos, can be found at https://gosun.co/pages/press.
About GoSun
Founded in 2016, GoSun has become the first consumer solar appliance manufacturer to break into mainstream markets centered around enjoying power, food, and drink while outdoors. GoSun’s breakthrough solar-powered technologies can cook, cool, light, power your electronics and now, purify and deliver water. These affordable products are all portable, more efficient, and free of harmful carbon emissions. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, GoSun has established partnerships with companies and organizations including REI, Home Depot, Ace Hardware, the UN, and various NGOs. Visit www.gosun.co for more information.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary Starr
707-228-5630
gary@gosun.co
Gary Starr
GoSun
+1 888-868-6154
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Portable Solar Water Purifier