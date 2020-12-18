Howzat?! Phil Tufnell Launches a New Rum

Phil Tufnell shows off his Wing Walker Rum Bottle of Wing Walker Rum

Cricketing celebrity Phil Tufnell and premium spirits distiller, Innovatus Drinks are thrilled to announce the launch of their golden spiced rum, Wing Walker.

MAIDENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phil Tufnell and premium spirits distiller, Innovatus Drinks are thrilled to announce the launch of their golden spiced rum, Wing Walker. Combining the spirit of adventure of this new brand, with Phil’s own zest for life, this partnership is the most exciting news the rum industry has had for many years.

Having spent many months in the West Indies during his cricketing career, Phil is no newcomer to the world of Caribbean rum. Whilst having enjoyed the traditional blends, Phil was keen to launch his own rum with a modern twist and discovered the perfect match with Wing Walker Rum.

An ‘experienced’ Wing Walker himself having taken to the skies for a Question of Sport challenge whilst strapped to a plane, Phil will be actively promoting Wing Walker Rum with his inimitable style of energy, fun and sense of humour. Whilst it’s difficult to predict the events we will be able to attend in 2021 at this point, expect to see Phil out and about with Wing Walker Rum at some major sporting events throughout the year.



Phil Tufnell commented “I have always wanted to own a drinks brand so when the opportunity came about to partner with Innovatus for Wing Walker Rum it was a no brainer! I have been there and done it with regards to Wing Walking the activity and after many tasting sessions to come up with the ideal blend and taste I know we have absolutely nailed it. Rum is the ‘new Gin’ so I am delighted to be able to bring this great product to market.”

Wing Walker is a premium rum from the Caribbean coasts of Venezuela and Dominica, distilled in copper pot stills and aged in vintage oak barrels. An exceptionally smooth and silky rum which can be enjoyed on its own. Simply add ice and the flavours open with the incredible character bursting into life, bringing the warmth of the Caribbean to your glass.

With subtle orange peel, vanilla and smooth caramel notes, Wing Walker soars above other rums. These flavours take off through the spirit, making Wing Walker rum a perfect cocktail base. Works perfectly with Double Dutch Cranberry and Raspberry Tonic. 40% ABV

Innovatus Drinks Limited is a premium spirits and trademark/brand business. Innovatus owns and has direct access to 7 brands and has unique access to a large portfolio of heritage drinks trademarks and brands. Many of these recognised brands have history going back over 100 years but were lost over time with many disappearing in the 1960s.

The company is now reviving and rolling out these brands sequentially to domestic and export markets. Horse Guards London Dry Gin and Horse Guards Raspberry and Cranberry Pink Gin are other well-known Innovatus brands.

Wing Walker Rum is available online at www.wingwalkerrum.com and Amazon, plus many online retailers.

