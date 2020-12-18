Ezee K Latest Single (Powerful) Out Now

Renowned and seasoned Producer, Musician and a Singer. Gifted and Talented Individual Ezee k contacts

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (December 15, 2020): Elijah Kellie, popularly known as Ezee K, is the well-renowned producer, singer and musician offering the best song numbers worldwide. The Sierra Leone Gospel was a great stepping stone for Ezee K as he has written and produced a great number of Gospel songs that have now received huge appreciation. The songs have created a huge stir in the hearts of listeners of different generation and taste.

Presently Ezee K is at the top streaming channels of a great number. The Gospel songs, the strongly evolving feels and words are there and for the listeners, these songs are really soul touching. The Gifted and talented has started with a big bang and that effect is still present in his present song numbers. Being a professional musician, singer and producer he knows the best as to how his crafts will be and he makes the best come out. No doubt that this Award-winning singer has the best times ahead. The Renowned Singer has the following songs in his sleeves, Powerful, Testify, Tenki, Na you, Draw me, Close, Miracle wonder God, We es u nem, we lek you etc.

About Ezee K:

Ezee K is the producer, singer and musician coming up with the best Gospel songs that have come up with the huge popularity. His works have been on the top ranks for the streaming channels. A world renounced singer with creative spirits, Ezee K is a new name in the horizon.

New Single Powerful by Ezee K