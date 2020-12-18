FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE December 15, 2020

Missouri grants law enforcement basic training academy license to Lincoln University License will allow Lincoln to establish nation’s first training academy at a Historically Black College and University

The state of Missouri has granted a law enforcement basic training center license to Lincoln University, which will allow the establishment of the nation’s first law enforcement training academy at a Historically Black College and University (HBCU). Continue reading the news release from Gov. Mike Parson's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.o'connell@dps.mo.gov