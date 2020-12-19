Digital transformation partner to solve pandemic gaps and accelerate your business.

Customers trust us and we keep our promise to deliver unique and scalable apps on-time ensuring an amazing customer experience” — Saran Raj

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nextbrain Technologies, a mobile app development company in Toronto extending unique mobile and web-based solutions for all business niches with innovative technologies and world-class expertise.

The world is leaping into the era of innovative products with mobility, AI and technologies such as digital mobile communications, e-commerce, Machine learning, artificial intelligence and seamless delivery of cutting-edge services. Among the companies that offer mobility solutions, Nextbrain Technologies has always been at the forefront of the crowd in fulfilling customers’ business dreams without compromising their necessities and goals.

The professional and dedicated in-house team handcrafts unique products and excellent services with a motto to ease down the day to day life of mankind. The leading mobile app development company in Toronto has extended its unparalleled services in various fields like mobile and web development, e-commerce services, digital marketing, SEO, SaaS and MVP development, etc.

According to the data provided by GSMA Intelligence, there are 5.15 billion unique mobile phone users in the world. The statistics itself proves that a mobile app development company has a lot to offer in the digital world for the growth and expansion of business and to enhance the existing systems through an efficient and agile process. Nextbrain Technologies believes in providing ultimate services for your business to hit the profit margin through the perfect amalgamation of technology, creativity, and resources.

This mobile app development company in Toronto has shown its expertise in designing and developing mobile apps for iOS, Android, and React Native cross-platform applications. They provide high-quality customized apps through brainstorming frameworks to develop the most refined and precise solutions. Their end-to-end android app development services have assisted many start-ups, enterprises, and businesses across the world.

Being a top-notch mobile app development company in Toronto, they have already embarked on innovative solutions to build secure, responsive, user-friendly, unique, and robust websites and development services. The product development proceeds through an agile approach where all requirements of the clients are taken into consideration in order to ensure complete customer satisfaction. The customer relationship management (CRM) system gives efficient communication methods that help the customers to enhance visibility and improve the conversion rates. The resource planning software (ERP) stores the data and streamlines the entire task that helps the business for easy collaboration with other departments eliminating all the hassles.

Through in-depth research, they mold enticing and delightful designs with the efficient UX/UI design process from an end-user perspective. The trouble spots are identified in usability tests and are rectified as per the users’ reviews on the products/services and ratings. They have integrated with remarkable e-commerce companies offering secure, scalable, and e-commerce solutions with precise marketing strategies to create a unique brand identity.

A good SEO service must have the capability to ensure higher Google rankings for the website considering the changing algorithm pattern. Digital marketing services like SEO, Email marketing, SMM, brand marketing, etc. attract a lot of customers, accelerating the overall productivity of the business. The company builds a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) that helps to find the flaws of the website to make them captivating to the target audience. The affordable, secure SaaS software provides delivery management software for route optimization and real-time tracking of the packages.

The company has branched out to many business verticals including food ordering and delivery, grocery ordering, salon, and spa booking marketplace software, bulk SMS services, and many more. The remarkable and esteemed projects helped them to stay connected with customers worldwide.

About Nextbrain Technologies

Nextbrain Technologies is the top mobile app development company in Toronto, Canada founded in 2016. The customer-oriented agency offers end-to-end web and mobile app development solutions to customers all over the world. They work as a team towards a single goal to give quality and cost-effective solutions, customized design and development mobile and web services through a synergistic approach.

They have successfully delivered more than 120 mobile apps since 2016, with an expert team of more than 45 professionals offering seamless services in UX/UI design, mobile and web development, e-commerce, and SaaS-based product developments. Their full-stack technologies consist of Android (Java, Kotlin), iOS (Swift, Objective C), iOS 6.0 SDK, XCode 9.3, Mac OS High Sierra 10.13, AppInventor, Android UI, Android studio, and Android developer tool (ADT).

Their world-class expertise has helped them to collaborate with renowned agencies like L&T Technology and services, AdvantaSMS, J.M.Baxi & Co., Wellintech, etc. By adopting a holistic approach, the company has extended unique services to start-ups and enterprises providing scalable next-gen mobile apps and digital solutions.