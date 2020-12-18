TCEQ to hold public meeting on proposed non-rule air quality standard permit for marine loading operations

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is holding a public meeting regarding a new non-rule air quality standard permit for marine loading operations on Jan. 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. via tele-conference.

The new standard permit would offer applicants more flexibility when seeking authorization of MLO facilities.

The new standard permit

may be used to authorize stationary facilities, or groups of facilities, at a site that conducts MLO activities at both new and existing sites;

would include operating specifications and emission limitations for typical equipment (facilities) during routine operation and planned maintenance, startup, and shutdown (MSS); and

is authorized by the Texas Clean Air Act, Texas Health and Safety Code, Chapter 382, and is based on a comprehensive evaluation of air quality emissions and potential impacts.

The proposed non-rule air quality standard permit is subject to a 30-day comment period. After the public comment period, TCEQ may revise the draft standard permit if appropriate. The final standard permit will then be considered by the commission for adoption. Upon adoption of the standard permit by the commission, the final standard permit and a response to all comments received will be made available on TCEQ’s website.

To listen to or participate in the public meeting or the informal question-and-answer period prior to the meeting, register by 5 p.m. on Jan. 20, 2021, by emailing stephanie.heath@tceq.texas.gov or leaving a voicemail at 512-239-5654 with the following information:

Subject: Register for NRPN 2020-030-OTH-NR Name Title Whom you represent (self or company/client) Mailing address Phone number Whether you wish to provide official testimony

On Jan. 21, 2021, members of the public may call 1-877-820-7831 and enter access code 269684# to ask questions from 9:30-10 a.m. At 10 a.m., the line will receive official testimony from members of the public concerning the proposed standard permit. Special communication or other accommodation needs during the meeting may be requested in advance to Gwen Ricco, Office of Legal Services at (512) 239-2678 or 1-800-RELAY-TX (TDD).

For updates on the meeting, please check the TCEQ website.

In addition to the public meeting, comments may be made online; by mail to Gwen Ricco, MC 205, Office of Legal Services, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, P.O. Box 13087, Austin, Texas 78711-3087; or emailed to fax4808@tceq.texas.gov. All comments should reference Non-Rule Project Number 2020-030-OTH-NR.

The comment period closes at midnight on Jan. 22, 2021.