TechAhead Becomes Certified Mixpanel Partner – Clients to Benefit from Better User Engagement on Apps
As a certified Mixpanel partner, TechAhead to offer clients better insights into user behavior, which can result in an enhanced user experience and better ROI.
With Mixpanel competency, our clients get the added confidence of working with a world-class team that will contribute to the devising of customer-centric strategies and healthier bottom line”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TechAhead announced that it had become a certified Mixpanel partner, adding another feather in its cap as a leading app development company. For clients, it means being empowered with strategies based on realtime data on user behavior that helps to identify trends and make app updates to provide a better user experience, thereby paving the way to an increased ROI from the app.
Integrating Mixpanel into the app development offers several benefits, including the analysis of the popular and not so popular parts of the app, based on which updates can be made to improve user experience. Moreover, it provides hassle-free integration of external data and marketing tools so that action can be taken based on user insights and decisions made according to user preferences. By setting KPIs, it becomes easy to track performance and make changes as and when required to correct something that isn’t working well. Also, using cohort analysis, it’s possible to gauge the effect of updates, optimization and monetization. Similarly, with insights into user behavior and engagement, clients can devise more effective strategies for increasing user retention.
“Our expert team of app developers have experience in Mixpanel, including setting up focus metrics, cohort analysis and design funnels, which empower clients in making better decisions to increase user engagement. Now, with an official Mixpanel partner certification, our clients get the added confidence of working with a world-class team that will contribute to the devising of customer-centric strategies that not only improve user engagement and retention but also contribute to a healthier bottom line,” said Vikas Kaushik, CEO, TechAhead.
About TechAhead
An award-winning mobile app development company based in the US, TechAhead has a clientele from countries across the globe. The company is reputed for creating applications that transcend technology and focus instead on enhancing the human-digital experience. Its team of experienced developers have created apps for small and large enterprises as well as startups. The company prides itself with staying updated on new technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Automation, Data Analytics etc and using them to develop apps.
