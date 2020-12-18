Dreams Abroad Launches Study Abroad Resources Website for Students

An industry leader in highlighting people living their Dreams Abroad has unveiled a new website providing students with invaluable study abroad resources.

WASHINGTON DC., UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, more students are studying abroad. Thanks to the launch of a new website developed by Dreams Abroad, students now have access to study abroad resources.

“We’re very excited about the official launch of our study abroad resources website for students,” a company spokesperson for Dreams Abroad said.

The spokesperson, Leesa Truesdell, went on to reveal that the website’s resources cover transportation, travel, tourism, and even apps to help with navigating around global cities, such as Madrid, Tokyo, Moscow, and more.

The website also features an information-rich blog that dives deep into a variety of topics, such as exploring food in Mexico, what it’s like to live in Niagara Falls, Canada, and tips for teaching online, just to name a few.

The launching of the study abroad resources website for students could prove to be perfect timing. According to the study, conducted by Open Doors, a comprehensive information resource on international students and scholars studying or teaching at higher education institutions in the United States, and U.S. students studying abroad for academic credit at their home colleges or universities, a growing number of students opt to study abroad.

In fact, the institute’s annual Open Doors data shows an increase in studying abroad among minority students, who now make up 29 percent of all American students abroad. A decade ago, that figure stood at just 18 percent.

The goal of Dreams Abroad is to be a source of comfort for students far from home.

“Above all, we want to encourage those students to pursue their ideal adventures,” Truesdell stressed, before adding, “Our team has conducted personal interviews to provide insight into study abroad experiences in various programs around the globe. We especially want to provide a location and a story for everyone.”

Whether students are planning to study abroad, have already studied abroad, or just want to know what it’s like to be abroad, Truesdell pointed out that its contributors at Dreams Abroad are a network of travelers who have had fulfilling experiences abroad that they want to share with the Dreams Abroad community and ultimately, the world.

“We hope that our online resource center can act as a point of reference for individuals hoping to start their experience abroad with a head start,” said Truesdell.

For more information, please visit www.dreamsabroad.org/blog and https://www.dreamsabroad.org/about/how-we-started/.

