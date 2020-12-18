AI in Transportation Market 2020 - Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

A new market study, titled “AI in Transportation Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

“Global AI in Transportation Market”

The research on the global “AI in Transportation” market is a thorough market is a valuable source of knowledge for organisations operating in the market or looking for effective ways to enter the industry. The market overview is given in the study following comprehensive market analysis, together with the variety of the different products in the market. The market penetration rate from 2020 to 2026 covering the base period is included in the analysis. Developments in manufacturing technology applicable to the AI in Transportation market are being studied and are included in the report.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI in Transportation market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI in Transportation, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI in Transportation market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI in Transportation companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Key Players of Global AI in Transportation Market -

Daimler

NVIDIA

Volvo

MAN

PACCAR

Scania

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Valeo

Robert Bosch

Intel Corporation

Alphabet

Microsoft

Various companies operating in the global AI in Transportation industry have also been listed and are rated according to specific market parameters. According to comprehensive market analysis, the market share of the leading companies based in the key regional markets listed above has been established. The rate of growth of these businesses during the forecast period depends on a variety of factors set out in the report. The tactical changes undertaken by different companies in order to improve their market penetration have also been listed in the study for both base period and the forecast period.

Segmentation by product type:

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by Application:

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Advance Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The global AI in Transportation market has also been segregated into many smaller market segments, based on the various regions in which these markets are situated. The various market segments listed in the AI in Transportation market research include North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. After comprehensive market analysis, the profitability of the various regions in the worldwide AI in Transportation market has been defined. The rate of growth for the different demographic segments for both the base period as well as the forecast period is reported in the study.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI in Transportation market size by key regions/countries, type and application.

To understand the structure of AI in Transportation market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI in Transportation players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI in Transportation with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI in Transportation submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

