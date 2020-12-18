Resonate Finance: Partake in Pre-sale and ICO Launch of Its Innovative Project with Multi-functional Token.

Enjoy effortless yield generation. Hold and watch your income rise, and partake of its upcoming ICO.

Enjoy effortless yield generation. Hold and watch your income rise, and partake of its upcoming ICO.

NEW YORK, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entire public is invited to partake in the pre-sale and ICO launch of the most creative and innovative platform, Resonate Finance. According to the platform's Telegram group, interested customers can only join the pre-sale by applying through a whitelist. Whitelist application begins on the 19th of December.

Resonate Finance is a platform that offers its users a longevous token that has multi-functions ($RNFI) and an important mechanism called Rebase. With this mechanism, holders of the $RNFI tokens will get fees charged from the transactions on the platform. Therefore, the wallets of every token holder on the platform will be impacted positively.

Unlike other projects which use fixed fee rates, Resonate Finance has a self-adaptive model to define its transaction fees. It charges a fee with variable rates on all transaction activities. The fees are charged for every transaction with a range of 0.5%~5% depending on the transaction size.

Whenever a transaction is made on the platform, fees are shared utilizing a smart contract that triggers a rebase which causes a resonance in the wallets of all token holders on the platform. This means that you do not need to wait or stake for fees to be remitted.

Also, unlike other DeFi projects where platform users only earn when they stake or leave their token in a smart contract, Resonate Finance token holders can earn by using their token for yield farming, third party lending, and similar DeFi smart contracts. This adds to their yield stream with transaction fee sharing.

What more, Resonate Finance is a true DAO governed DeFi project where token holders have voting rights and power based on the amount of token they hold. With this, they can participate in the governance and management of the growth of the platform.

With unique transaction fees mode, flexible contract, yield generation, and true DAO governance, this project is worth investing in! Its pre-sale and ICO launch is coming up on the 21st of December and you can sign up for its pre-sale according to a tweet made by its official partner, Coinbae. As stated earlier, you can only partake of this pre-sale by applying for a whitelist. There are no airdrops or bounty.

For more information about whitelist application, ICO, and forthcoming updates, follow Resonate Finance on the social media links bellow.

About Resonate Finance: Resonate Finance is a revolutionary project that presents a $RNFI token with multi-functions with the most important mechanism called “Resonate”. $RNFI operates by charging a fee with a variable rate on all transaction activities. Fee sharing is instant as it is executed by a smart contract that triggers a rebase which causes a resonance in the wallet address of all token holders. As such holders do not need to wait or stake for fees to be remitted.


Website: https://resonate.finance/
Telegram: https://t.me/resonatefinance
Twitter: https://twitter.com/resonatefinance
Medium: https://resonatefinance.medium.com/
Github: https://github.com/resonatefinance


Media Contact:

Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Resonate Finance: Partake in Pre-sale and ICO Launch of Its Innovative Project with Multi-functional Token.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
www.murthaandburkemarketing.com
+1 800-650-5467
Company/Organization
Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC
12430 Tesson Ferry Rd #232,
St. Louis, Missouri, 63128
United States
+1 800-650-5467
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, each client is unique. Which is why we create strategies tailored to the needs of each company. Reach out and we’ll help you get your brand exactly where it needs to be — ahead of the rest. At Murtha & Burke Marketing, LLC, we take care of your creative and strategic needs so you can focus on running your business at its full potential. We’re driven by technology as much as design and content to ensure we fulfill our key mission of helping our clients achieve their successful future. We’ve been helping companies develop and define their brands since 2016. The times may have changed, but our creativity certainly hasn't. Get in touch so that we can start elevating you to where you deserve to be. We specialize in helping cryptocurrency related companies engage with their many users! The men and women who lead Murtha & Burke are dedicated, experienced and forward-thinking. We come from all backgrounds and walks-of-life. We’re passionate about helping brands find their creative voice. Founded in 2016, our one-stop Marketing Agency aims to help our clients thrive in a changing omni-channel world and leverage their unique strengths to build a personalized road map to success. We’re here to make your life easier — talk to us about how we can help.

Murtha & Burke Marketing LLC

More From This Author
Resonate Finance: Partake in Pre-sale and ICO Launch of Its Innovative Project with Multi-functional Token.
SSSolutions: Token Liquidity Generation Event — WSSS — sBridge
NewsCrypto App: The Next Generation Crypto App
View All Stories From This Author