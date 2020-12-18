Resonate Finance: Partake in Pre-sale and ICO Launch of Its Innovative Project with Multi-functional Token.
Enjoy effortless yield generation. Hold and watch your income rise, and partake of its upcoming ICO.NEW YORK, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The entire public is invited to partake in the pre-sale and ICO launch of the most creative and innovative platform, Resonate Finance. According to the platform's Telegram group, interested customers can only join the pre-sale by applying through a whitelist. Whitelist application begins on the 19th of December.
Resonate Finance is a platform that offers its users a longevous token that has multi-functions ($RNFI) and an important mechanism called Rebase. With this mechanism, holders of the $RNFI tokens will get fees charged from the transactions on the platform. Therefore, the wallets of every token holder on the platform will be impacted positively.
Unlike other projects which use fixed fee rates, Resonate Finance has a self-adaptive model to define its transaction fees. It charges a fee with variable rates on all transaction activities. The fees are charged for every transaction with a range of 0.5%~5% depending on the transaction size.
Whenever a transaction is made on the platform, fees are shared utilizing a smart contract that triggers a rebase which causes a resonance in the wallets of all token holders on the platform. This means that you do not need to wait or stake for fees to be remitted.
Also, unlike other DeFi projects where platform users only earn when they stake or leave their token in a smart contract, Resonate Finance token holders can earn by using their token for yield farming, third party lending, and similar DeFi smart contracts. This adds to their yield stream with transaction fee sharing.
What more, Resonate Finance is a true DAO governed DeFi project where token holders have voting rights and power based on the amount of token they hold. With this, they can participate in the governance and management of the growth of the platform.
With unique transaction fees mode, flexible contract, yield generation, and true DAO governance, this project is worth investing in! Its pre-sale and ICO launch is coming up on the 21st of December and you can sign up for its pre-sale according to a tweet made by its official partner, Coinbae. As stated earlier, you can only partake of this pre-sale by applying for a whitelist. There are no airdrops or bounty.
For more information about whitelist application, ICO, and forthcoming updates, follow Resonate Finance on the social media links bellow.
