Allroll introduces its new product: Welcome Attriboost, attribution and analytics software for OTT channel owners
OTT/CTV marketing platform has powered up channel owners with a promising attribution and analytics platformSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allroll, the unique OTT marketing platform for video channel owners, is announcing the launch of its new product Attriboost, an innovative software solution for detailed analytics and attribution for OTT channels.
Attriboost was created to help marketers and developers define, track, and analyze user behavior to optimize media spend, provide a one-stop-shop for detailed statistics, discover major traffic sources, and improve ad campaigns.
“The mission of Attriboost is to reveal where viewers are coming from and to track their activity within an OTT/CTV channel. Attriboost is easily integrated into your app through SDK and receives detailed information about the actions users take inside the app - things like app installations and launches, session length, purchases, videos they watch and add to favorites, and much more.” - says Alex Zakrevsky, CEO of Allroll.
Attriboost allows for the tracking of the entire user journey, from being occasional viewers to becoming paid subscription members. In addition, it’s possible to create custom events and get real-time analytics whenever necessary. The software enables comprehensive reports with detailed statistics within a single intuitive interface.
Attriboost provides different dashboards to take full control over advertising campaign performance. They allow viewing statistics on the number of user installations and further lifetime activity in the app: app launches, session length, their spends, and other custom events. Now it’s possible to track user retention, shares by geo-location, and loyal users share.
About Allroll
Allroll is a platform for video content creators who want to multiply their CTV channel audience and attract new viewers by displaying relevant ads with precise targeting. The platform makes it easy to run effective and transparent advertising campaigns, offers real-time measurement across all devices, and provides scalable reports to track every aspect of viewer activity.
