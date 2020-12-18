French Gaming Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2020-2025)

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Gaming -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaming Industry

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Gaming -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

French gaming market is estimated to reach US$13.16 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.29% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as rising number of smartphone users, increasing demand for internet of things, strong mobile gaming growth, growth of sports events and growing online sports betting are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by stringent government regulations, security issues and high tax rates. A few notable trends include growing number of online women gamblers, changing consumer gambling habits, increasing use of virtual money, adoption of VR and AR technologies and use of AI technology.

French gaming market is segmented into lottery, VLT machines, sports betting, horse race betting, table games and poker. French gaming market is highly dominated by lottery owing to growing interest, and rising number of dual-income households.

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6010092-french-gaming-market-lottery-vlt-machines-sports-betting

French gaming market is expected to grow in future due to rising expenditure on entertainment means, growing mobile gaming and increasing adoption of digital gaming. Sports betting represents the fastest growing market for gaming with increase in sport tournaments and rising number of online sports competitions in the form of video gaming.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (GVC Holdings Plc, FDJ and Kindred Group Plc) are also presented in detail.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of French gaming market, segmented into, lottery, VLT machines, sports betting, horse race betting, table games and poker.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

• Gaming Companies

• End Users

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

• Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities



Table of Content

1. Introduction

1.1 Gaming

1.2 Types of Gaming

1.3 Gaming Regulations in France

1.4 France Vs Other European Countries

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Online GGR Growth

2.2 Online Growth by Product

3. French Gaming Market Analysis

3.1 French Gaming Market by Revenue

3.2 French Gaming Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3 French Gaming Market by Segment

3.3.1 France Lottery Market by Revenue

3.3.2 France Lottery Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3.3 France VLT Machine Market by Revenue

3.3.4 France VLT Machine Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3.5 France Sport Betting Market by Revenue

3.3.6 France Sport Betting Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3.7 France Sports Betting Market Mix

3.3.8 France Online Sport Betting Market Breakdown

3.3.9 France Horse Race Betting Market by Revenue

3.3.10 France Horse Race Betting Market Forecast by Revenue

3.3.11 France Poker Market by Revenue

3.3.12 France Poker Market Forecast by Revenue

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/6010092-french-gaming-market-lottery-vlt-machines-sports-betting

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Number of Smartphone Users

4.1.2 Growing Online Sports Betting

4.1.3 Increasing Demand for Internet of Things (IoT)

4.1.4 Strong Mobile Gaming Growth

4.1.5 Growth of Sports Events

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Growing Number of Online Women Gamblers

4.2.2 Changing Consumer Gambling Habits

4.2.3 Increasing Use of Virtual Money

4.2.4 Adoption of VR and AR Technologies

4.2.5 Use of AI Technology

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2 Security Issues

4.3.3 High Tax Rates

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 French Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players- Online Sports Betting

6. Company Profiles

6.1 GVC Holdings Plc

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 FDJ

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Kindred Group Plc.

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=6010092

Continued...



Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)