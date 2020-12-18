iDenfy and Smart Engines work together to improve the ID verification technology

iDenfy and Smart Engines have agreed to combine forces and enhance client document verification technology.

KAUNAS, LITHUANIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iDenfy, the Lithuanian company that provides identity check solutions, has joined forces with Smart Engines, a AI-driven recognition solutions vendor. The collaboration will consist of an exchange of resources, primarily involving a Smart ID Engine product in iDenfy's identity document verification system.

iDenfy covers over 1300 document types across 200 countries. Applicants simply take a selfie and a photo of their government-issued identity document. The system matches more than 160 face points to detect facial spoofing with a fast and user-friendly approach.

Smart Engines is a scientific research and development company with a focus on computer vision innovations. Their work is dedicated to producing safety, accuracy, speed, and a consistent user experience for recognition systems. The scanning of ID cards, passports, driver licenses and other ID documents is autonomous, private, secure, and takes a few seconds. All calculations happen on the host device and don't transfer any ID document images to third-party services.

iDenfy uses Smart Engines, ID document recognition systems and integrating into their existing document verification technology. IDenfy aims to increase its efficiency and speed of verification while maintaining data security and privacy at the highest level. It will allow them to develop free from third-party services, cloud storage, or Internet access to verify documents.

Smart Engines is the AI-based OCR systems developer who joined the United Nations Global Compact Initiative. Their new 4- and 8-bit deep neural network inference models make document recognition fast while lowering energy consumption.

Vladimir Arlazarov, the Smart Engines’ founder and CEO, says, “ iDenfy is a strong player in the EU market with great expertise in user verification. Our partnership with iDenfy shows that our document recognition solution makes the user experience more comfortable, technological, and modern. At the same time, a high level of security in accordance with international standards for personal data protection is ensured.”

Domantas Ciulde, the CEO of iDenfy, says, "Smart Engines’ years of research and development in document recognition and Green AI will help us improve our ID verification service. With their comprehensive document authentication technology, we will be able to verify documents more quickly and confidently without causing any significant harm to the environment."

