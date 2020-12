AIA Philadelphia Celebrates Design Award Winners

2020 Sustainability Winner - LG North American Headquarters by HOK 2020 Gold Medal Winner - Charles Library at Temple University by Stantec + Snøhetta Joint Venture Sustainability Award Winner - Outlet House by Bright Common

27 Philadelphia Architectural Firms Recognized at Annual Celebration

This year's Boston, Massachusetts jury included: Andrea Leers, FAIA, Founding Principal of Leers Weinzapfel Associates, Eric Höweler, AIA, Co-Founder/Principal of Höweler + Yoon, Elizabeth Whitaker, AIA, Principal of Merge Architects Inc., and Andrea Love, AIA, LEED Fellow/Principal at Payette. The winning firms will find out which awards they will take home at the Design Awards Celebration.GOLD MEDAL AWARDStantec + Snøhetta Joint Venture | Charles Library at Temple UniversityLocated in North Philadelphia, the four-story Charles Library sits just one block off Broad Street. Temple sought to engage the surrounding neighborhood.SUSTAINABILITY AWARD(S)HOK | LG North American HeadquartersThe new $300 million LEED-Platinum certified North American headquarters is powered 100 percent by renewable energy.Bright Common | Outlet houseThe Zero Energy Outlet house grew from a couple’s desire to develop their unique street-to-street lot in a rapidly changing urban neighborhood.DIVINE DETAIL AWARDMGA Partners | Puglisi Hall, University of Delaware – Acoustical TreatmentsPuglisi Hall is renovated to insert a new architectural ‘wrapper’ perfecting the acoustics of the hallHONOR AWARDSBuiltGeneralCoscia Moos | Hamilton Court AmenitiesHamilton Court Amenities Building is a new 9,200 square foot amenity building in Philadelphia, PA.EwingCole | MaSTII Community Charter SchoolA new K-12 educational complex on 19 acres of reclaimed industrial land along the Delaware River in Philadelphia.Interior ArchitectureStantec + Snøhetta Joint Venture | Charles Library at Temple UniversityCharles Library has a variety of modern learning environments and a modern oculus in the lobby, navigating visitors.Historic Preservation/Adaptive ReuseVoith & Mactavish Architects | Silverman HallDesigned by Cope & Stewardson in 1911, Silverman Hall was renovated based on a 2004 Comprehensive Plan and transformed to showcase its historic roots.KSS Architects | The Remy TheatreThe Remy Theatre is an adaptive re-use of a 1930s-built open-air theatre with a storied history in Cos Cob, Connecticut.UnbuiltGeneralOOMBRA Architects | The Carriage HouseYears ago, the carriage house fell victim to a devastating fire – now, the 89,250 square foot building is reimagined as a mixed-use development.PlanningPort Urbanism | 8th Street Gateway Park Masterplan8th Street Gateway Park is a new center for community recreation and urban nature for Bentonville and a beginner mountain bike destination for Northwest Arkansas.Small Projects (Under 500k)WRT | Sara Berman’s ClosetPart display, part urban monument, this modest pavilion housing Sara Berman’s closet was part of a recent exhibition at the National Museum of American Jewish History.MERIT AWARDSBuiltGeneralBright Common | Alone HouseThe development of Alone House focused on the owner’s desire for a house-as-retreat.Digsau | Edible Garden and ClassroomThe Edible Garden and Classroom at Tyler Arboretum provide seed to table learning about healthy eating, healthy living, and sustaining healthy land.ISA | Mountain HouseMountain House situates three single-family attached rowhomes above a steep slope in Manayunk, a neighborhood in Philadelphia known for its extreme topography.KieranTimberlake | East End TransformationIn 2015, Washington University in St. Louis embarked on a major campaign to transform its underutilized East End into a vibrant and inviting gateway to the university.KJO Architecture | Lokal FishtownThis 6-unit hotel utilizes sound-attenuating double wall assemblies and high-performance windows and skylights to combat noise pollution.Digsau | The Jefferson School Middle School BuildingThe Jefferson School new building creates a nature-centered, hands-on educational facility.Historic Preservation/Adaptive ReuseBLTa | The BourseThe most recent renovation re-crafted the original entrances, created a top-tier food hall, revitalized its office spaces, and added new amenities while restoring historic elements.Bright Common | Play ArtsIn the early 2010s, The “Front and Thompson Public Bath”, was sold to a young neighborhood couple looking to reimagine the structure.Interior ArchitectureKaminski + Pew | Scout Ltd. OfficeAn unused mechanical space in the former Edward W. Bok Technical School of Philadelphia was transformed into the new headquarters for Scout Ltd.Small Projects (Under 500K)Port Urbanism | Low Line Phase IThe Lakeview Low-Line transforms the maintenance path under the Chicago Transit Authority elevated tracks into a continuous, half-mile-long art walk and garden.Digsau | Library PlayspacesA series of installations throughout several local public library branch locations.UnbuiltGeneralErdy McHenry Architecture | Hostel CoopThe COOP Hostel proposes a more affordable, cost-efficient, and sustainable housing that supports today’s transient population while addressing the acute need for food security.MGA Partners | Performing Arts Center, Central High SchoolThe performing arts program is reborn in a proposed 37,000 square foot facility.OOMBRA Architects | Urban Boat HouseThe Urban Boat House strives to connect an urban canal to its surrounding neighborhood providing open public space for the community and access to the water.Bright Common | FrontFront is modeled as a microcosm of Philadelphia’s urban fabric with three elevations conceived as archetypes of the surrounding context, each with a distinct and separate “front”.INDIVIDUAL AWARDSThe John Frederick Harbeson Award was given to Harris M. Steinberg, FAIA.The Paul Philippe Cret Award was given to Betty Jane Turner, MA BA CIP.The Young Architect Award was given to David Quadrini, AIA.The Philadelphia Emerging Architect Prize was given to Bright Common.The Alan Greenberger Award was given to Todd Woodward, AIA.The annual Volunteer of the Year Award is given to Lance Rothstein, AIA.Congratulations to all of the individuals and firms recognized for their exceptional achievements in design. View the full awards program video on the AIA Philadelphia YouTube channel.

