KALISH MORROW NEWLY ELECTED LIBERTARIAN CITY COUNCILWOMAN IS SWORN IN AND BEGINS HER BUSINESS-FRIENDLY PLAN
Morrow’s First Action as City Councilwoman is to Make All Businesses in Hanford, California “Essential Businesses”
Due to pandemic lockdowns the US economy is in a tailspin. We cannot continue like this. Families need to put food on their tables and heads of households need to be able to provide that food.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This week on Tuesday evening, the City of Hanford, California swore in two newly elected council members. One of them, Libertarian Kalish Morrow, won the November 3rd election with over 42% of the vote in District B, unseating the incumbent, with the promise of making the city business friendly. She and her supporters ran a positive and unique campaign including park clean ups, charity activities including Habitat for Humanity™ and neighborhood by neighborhood canvassing. She was sworn in by another elected Libertarian, Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County Supervisor District 5.
— Kalish Morrow, City Council, Hanford, CA
In her first action as a councilwoman, Morrow moved to agendize naming all businesses of Hanford essential, not just those that state and county governments deem essential. Morrow said, “As a result of the pandemic the US economy is in a tailspin due to lockdowns. We cannot continue like this. Families need to put food on their tables and heads of households need to be able to provide that food. Stimulus checks are not the solution, they are not substantial and we will pay for them for decades.”
Mimi Robson, Chair of the Libertarian Party of California stated, “Since March politicians have decided which businesses were and weren’t essential, without recognizing that every business is essential to those business owners and their customers. A mom and pop store is more likely to put in place protections for their staff and clients than a big box store, but yet the large corporations that line the pockets of the old parties’ elected representatives are the only ones that have been able to continue doing business. Immediately after taking office Kalish has started the process to change that in her home town and recognize that everyone is essential. This is what Libertarians do!”
Morrow states, “As a member of Hanford’s City Council, and as a Libertarian, I hope to apply my free-market values to bring greater prosperity to all citizens. We all value a business-friendly city and region, greater personal freedoms and smaller, less-stifling government.”
Hanford City Councilman, Francisco Ramirez, was elected Mayor of Hanford that same night. Ramirez says about Morrow, “I’m looking forward to working with Kalish, she will add to the council a reinvigorated energy as well as fresh and creative ideas.” Ramirez recently changed his party affiliation to Libertarian from Democrat. Ramirez explains, “Having been both a registered Republican and Democrat in the past, I became disenchanted in how those two parties limit or remove many of our freedoms. I became a Libertarian because it is the only party that truly fights for our freedoms and it fits my own political and social beliefs best.”
