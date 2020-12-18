Metro Motor Sponsors National Bell Festival for Second Year in a Row

Metro Motor Announces Sponsorship of the National Bell Festival

Sponsorship enables festival to transition programming online for a safe and streamed line-up of events and experiences on New Year's Day.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reconfirming an investment in and commitment to the Washington, D.C. community, Metro Motor has announced it is renewing Carillon-level sponsorship of the National Bell Festival, making possible a day-long festival of free community events and experiences on New Year’s Day.

The sponsorship enables the festival to transition programming online, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Events will be streamed from National Bell Festival social media channels throughout January 1, 2021. Digital festivalgoers will be able to:

- Get the blood flowing with a full-body kettlebell workout led by celebrated personal trainer, host, speaker, and supermom of three: Luwamé.

- Prepare a signature (and delicious!) brunch favorite, Eggs in Purgatory, with Iron Gate Restaurant’s Chef Anthony Chittum.

- Clarify the mind with a chakra-invigorating yoga practice instructed by Kripalu certified, 500-hour experienced, yoga and meditation teacher: Paige Lichens.

- Learn to watercolor and create an original piece of art with acclaimed illustrator, Cris Clapp Logan.

- Listen to a recital highlighting the diverse history of piano works in America, performed by solo pianist, educator, and lecturer: Elizabeth Hill.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to register for free ahead of time to receive connection and streaming details directly to their inbox. A full list of programming is available on the National Bell Festival website.

“It is an understatement to say that 2020 has been challenging on multiple fronts, which is what makes the support from the team at Metro Motor that much more appreciated,” said Paul Ashe, director of the National Bell Festival. “When we needed it and, most especially, when the community needed something good to celebrate, Metro Motor made it happen.”

The festival is designed to reignite an appreciation for bell towers as sentinels of neighborhoods across America, to bring the community together around open-to-everyone events and programming, and to raise critical funding for the care and restoration of historic bells.

About National Bell Festival

The National Bell Festival Inc., a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization, rings in the New Year with an annual celebration in Washington, D.C. As a canopy of sound erupts from bell towers overhead, a city-wide festival of free public performances and experiences in art, culture, and historical interest activities happens below. Nationwide bell ringing contributes to the cacophony, as communities from coast to coast join in the pealing at 2:00pm Eastern. Throughout the year, the National Bell Festival also refurbishes historic bells that have fallen silent and restores them to their former thundering glory. For more information: BellFest.org

About Metro Motor

From oil changes and transmission flushes to brake repair and engine overhauls, turn to Metro Motor. Metro Motor has established a tradition of top-quality auto repair across a network of friendly, trustworthy, and experienced locations. For every kind of old, new, foreign or domestic vehicle on the road, Metro Motor delivers top quality, same-day, AAA-approved auto repair by a team of ASE-certified professionals. There is no higher industry standard. Each employee is extensively trained and certified, and then equipped with the best tools in the industry to ensure every car, truck, or van leaves the shop in tip-top shape. Metro Motor takes pride in its outstanding reputation for everyday fueling and vehicle maintenance. They go the extra mile so your car can, too.