Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden Nominating Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as Secretary of the Interior

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after President-Elect Joe Biden announced he is nominating Rep. Deb Haaland to serve as Secretary of the Interior:

"Since coming to Congress, Deb Haaland has not only been a close friend but an outstanding advocate for her constituents, for Native American nations, for land and water conservation, and for the preservation of America's heritage.  She is a smart and effective Member of Congress, one of the first Native American women to be elected, and I have no doubt that she will make an excellent Secretary of the Interior, making history as the first Native American to hold that position as well.  I look forward to working with Sec.-designate Haaland to ensure that our public lands are protected for current and future generations and that Native Americans have every opportunity to get ahead and make it in America."

