Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden Nominating Jennifer Granholm to Serve as Secretary of Energy
"Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm is an excellent choice to be our next Secretary of Energy. Her experience leading Michigan through the near-collapse of the auto industry and its recovery with ambitious fuel-efficiency standards - helping consumers, public health, and the environment - will serve our country well. In addition to ensuring the safety of America's nuclear weapons stockpiles and national laboratories, the Energy Department plays a major role in promoting clean-energy innovation, one of the goals of House Democrats' Make It In America plan for jobs and opportunity, and I look forward to working with Sec.-designate Granholm toward that aim. I join in congratulating her on this nomination, and I hope the Senate will swiftly confirm her."