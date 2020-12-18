Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden Nominating Jennifer Granholm to Serve as Secretary of Energy

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement tonight after President-Elect Joe Biden announced he is nominating Jennifer Granholm to serve as Secretary of Energy:

"Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm is an excellent choice to be our next Secretary of Energy.  Her experience leading Michigan through the near-collapse of the auto industry and its recovery with ambitious fuel-efficiency standards - helping consumers, public health, and the environment - will serve our country well.  In addition to ensuring the safety of America's nuclear weapons stockpiles and national laboratories, the Energy Department plays a major role in promoting clean-energy innovation, one of the goals of House Democrats' Make It In America plan for jobs and opportunity, and I look forward to working with Sec.-designate Granholm toward that aim.  I join in congratulating her on this nomination, and I hope the Senate will swiftly confirm her."

