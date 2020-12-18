Australian Teen Taking Over Virtual Model Space With Sustainable-Tech Business Klubb Visuals

16 Year Old Lucas Klubb Launches Virtual Model Agency Klubb Visuals.

MELBORUNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lucas Klubb is a sixteen-year-old creative from Melbourne, revolutionizing the technology industry through ethical and sustainable 3D virtual models. Lucas founded Klubb Visuals in 2019, a virtual model agency with a focus on diversity and sustainability for marketing and tech-based use. Such avatars are created in a 3D workspace and are completely virtual. The avatars are incredibly realistic, using various tools and techniques to create a life-like effect.

Two of Klubb's six avatars, Candice and Bambi, have already made strides in the fashion industry, cat-walking for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia in June 2020. Candice and Bambi later featured in Vogue Italia, Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Elle China and Elle Portugal.

"I want to create a positive change for sustainability in tech and utilize virtual beings to create an ideal and healthy work environment. There has been a need for virtual models now more than ever due to the global virus, business has significantly increased and I'm glad that I can provide a safe alternative." Founder of Klubb Visuals states. The brand has an emphasis on breaking the cycle of exploitation for conventional models. This includes low wages, extended and unpaid hours, unrealistic expectations, and a culture of body shaming. By using virtual models many of these problems are resolved. The pandemic has been a tipping point for many industries. Retailers have had to focus online, zoom meetings have become the norm and industries have looked at original ways to present their product.

Earlier this year, Klubb Visuals collaborated with Be.Li.Ve Studio, a contemporary Moscow based label, to create a three-minute virtual fashion show. Through doing this, Klubb showed the positive environmental impact such work has. Because there wasn’t a need to hire out a venue, fly-in models, get guests to drive to the event and so forth, the virtual fashion show had a very low carbon footprint. Veta Belinskaya, the creative behind Be.Li.Ve said, “It was a fantastic experience for our brand and the fans: while the whole world was in lockdown and other studios were standing still - we were actively creating.”

Klubb has also published tutorials on how he creates his virtual models to his YouTube channel, with his free lessons garnering over 160,000 views. The tutorials have received positive feedback from the community for their simplicity and educational value.

Klubb Visuals has recently announced a line of 6 new virtual models, a rebranding in time for the first year anniversary of the business. Lucas Klubb plans to create new age supermodels and showcase different types of digital beauty. Below is a virtual catwalk showcasing the new 3D avatars. https://youtu.be/4te_HXUY824

For more information on Klubb Visuals and Lucas Klubb, please visit here: https://www.klubbvisuals.com/



Klubb Visuals Virtual Model Catwalk | 3D Runway