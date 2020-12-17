Hot Shot’s Secret Launches Late Night Live Stream Talk Show; Introducing The Steve Sommers Overnight Drive Live from the Hot Shot’s Secret Studios

/EIN News/ -- MT GILEAD, Ohio, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former 700WLW America’s Truckin’ Network host Steve Sommers is returning to the airwaves with a new five hour live stream talk show direct from the brand new Hot Shot’s Secret studios. WLW-AM’s overnight America’s Truckin’ Network show broadcasted by iHeart radio reached a broad audience of overnight truckers and 3rd shift employees; actually anyone that was up and listening from midnight to 5:00 a.m. Now, Sommers is returning to his loyal fans with a live stream, live call-in talk show scheduled also from midnight to 5:00 a.m. thanks to longtime advertiser and supporter Hot Shot’s Secret.

Construction has already begun on the Hot Shot’s Secret studios in the Cincinnati, Ohio area that will be the new home for The Steve Sommers Overnight Drive live program. The new studios are scheduled to be fully completed by the end of 2020, as Hot Shot’s Secret is planning to launch the new streaming show in January of 2021. The initial motivation is to get Steve back on air as soon as possible, with long term plans of massive distribution. More details on when and where to find the new program are coming soon.

Chris Gabrelcik, Founder and CEO of Hot Shot’s Secret, is excited to move quickly to get Steve back to his loyal fans. With a unique history that goes back to the founding of Hot Shot’s Secret, Gabrelcik shared why this is so important. He says, “Hot Shot’s Secret would not be here today if it was not for the persistence of Steve to give me some airtime on his overnight show many years ago when I was first starting the company. The five hours I spent in his studio that very first visit resulted in an avalanche of orders for our product and we have never looked back ever since. Hot Shot’s Secret is now the fastest growing performance lubricant company in the U.S. and I will never forget those early days when Steve was there for us when we needed it the most. I, like many of Steve’s dedicated fans that have listened to him night after night over the years, was shocked to hear of his recent dismissal, but found it to be an excellent opportunity to bring Steve into our Hot Shot’s Secret family. He connects with truckers and all other callers in a way that people feel they can talk freely. I support that.”

Sommers adds, “I am excited to get back on the air. What you heard before from my show will be the same… frank talk. Trucking is a tough business, and so is radio. I actually started working in radio when I was just 15 years old in Cincinnati. Many relocations and radio stations later I had the opportunity to return to Ohio in 1996 to produce the radio show that my father, Dale “Truckin’ Bozo” Sommers started back in 1984. I then took over the show in 2004 and have enjoyed every moment with my overnight listeners. This is my life. And right now, I can see that one good turn deserves another as my friend Chris Gabrelcik is doing whatever it takes to make this show a reality. There are huge plans in the works. This is going to be an exciting new chapter for me and I can’t wait to connect with my listeners once again.”

Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot’s Secret Director of Branding & Promotions, added, “We have an initial launch plan of January 2021. From there, just hang on for the ride. Things will move quickly. Hot Shot’s Secret is developing major plans for 2021 to grow our brand presence in heavy-duty transportation which is where we got our start and our truckers remain to be our number one customer. Steve knows our product line inside and out after over a dozen years of our advertising on his show and the many times Chris has joined Steve in the studio for an overnight session of taking calls. We look forward to building a robust platform to broadcast this new live overnight show across multiple channels and to find new audiences, all while allowing Steve to do what he does best behind the microphone.”

For more information about the new five hour live stream talk show, The Steve Sommers Overnight Drive, visit www.OvernightDriveRadio.com . To see Chris and Steve discuss the full story about the relationship between Chris’ Hot Shot’s Secret brand and Steve’s overnight radio program, watch here . Keep up with the latest Hot Shot’s Secret company news and get ready for the first episode of the new live show by following Hot Shot’s Secret on their YouTube and Facebook social media channels. To find out more about this exciting new show, call 800-341-6516.

About Hot Shot’s Secret™

Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot’s Secret offers a diverse line of high performance and preventative maintenance products including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants and lubricity additives, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas and diesel powered vehicles of all make and model. Major markets include heavy-duty, commercial fleet, motorsports, RV, agriculture and industrial. The company’s flagship product, Hot Shot’s Secret Stiction Eliminator, is the top selling brand for stiction removal.

About Lubrication Specialties Inc. (LSI)

Lubrication Specialties Inc. specializes in innovative product development with a focus on nano carbon lubrication technology to develop best-of-class problem-specific solutions for industrial equipment and engines across a broad list of markets – automotive, heavy-duty, RV, agriculture, fleet, powersports and power equipment. The company’s Hot Shot’s Secret high performance specialty formulated oils and additives for diesel and gas-powered engines is the fastest growing performance additive brand in the USA. LSI Owner and CEO, Chris Gabrelcik, is a Certified Lubrication Specialist (CLS) and Oil Management Analyst (OMA) and has assembled a talented team to grow the company organically and through acquisition. Since the company’s formation in 1997, LSI has expanded operations to include multiple divisions in addition to Hot Shot’s Secret - LSI Chemical, Frantz Filters, Fluid Recovery, GREM and Microwave Renewable Technologies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80ab961d-d1dc-4640-a06e-dcdb3a6f01c2