Anne Chow Elected to CSX Board of Directors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) held its Annual Shareholders Meeting today. Preliminary results indicate the re-election of the company’s 11 director nominees for one-year terms and appointment of Anne Chow to its board of directors. The preliminary results highlight the company's dedication to excellence.



Joe Hinrichs, president and chief operating officer of CSX, said: “With a distinguished career marked by progressive leadership, Anne's extensive background in customer service and technology perfectly aligns with CSX's vision for growth and innovation. We are honored to have her join our team and assist us as we advance our strategy to generate profitable growth through our efficient scheduled railroading model and continual enhancements to our employee and customer experience.”

Chow is the founder and chief executive officer of The Rewired CEO, a company dedicated to helping leaders unleash potential and drive growth by establishing connections and fostering a thriving organizational culture.

Chow brings extensive experience from her 32-year tenure at AT&T, where she served in multiple leadership roles –including three years as CEO of AT&T Business – prior to retiring in 2022. As CEO, Chow spearheaded a $35 billion global operating unit delivering cutting-edge communication and networking solutions worldwide. Her leadership encompassed the development and implementation of a comprehensive business portfolio that included fiber optics, wireless technologies, cloud services, 5G, IoT, and cybersecurity, among other solutions.

Having navigated the telecom and technology landscape for over three decades, Chow has excelled in pivotal leadership capacities, driving success across diverse domains such as network engineering, product management, customer service, operations, strategic planning, marketing, and sales. Her achievements have garnered industry accolades, including being named twice to the prestigious Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business list, recognized on Forbes’ CEO Next roster, and most recently inducted into the Dallas Business Hall of Fame.

Chow’s dedication to fostering excellence extends to her active involvement on various boards and community organizations. She currently serves as Lead Director on the board of Franklin Covey and is also on the board of 3M. In addition to her board commitments, Chow holds the distinguished role of Senior Fellow and Adjunct Professor of Executive Education at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, where she imparts invaluable knowledge and insights to current and future leaders. She also lends her expertise to the Georgia Tech President's Advisory Board and the Dallas Mavericks Advisory Council.

The appointment of Anne Chow to the board of directors builds on the leadership that drove CSX to achieve volume growth and strong safety and service performance in 2023 amid challenging economic conditions, and sets the stage for sustained success as the company charts its course for the future.

The final results are pending verification by independent inspector of election and will be officially disclosed in a forthcoming Current Report on Form 8-K to be submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission within the coming days.

