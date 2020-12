December 16, 2020 - Murphy Administration Announces First Affordable Housing Trust Fund Awards for Burlington County

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, December 16, 2020

More Than $2 Million Awarded to Develop 10 Affordable Rental Housing Units in Bordentown

BORDENTOWN, NJ – The Murphy Administration today announced the award of $2,077,280 to the nonprofit agency Habitat for Humanity of Burlington and Mercer Counties to build 10 new affordable homeownership units through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF). The Fund, which was restored as part of Governor Murphy’s FY2020 budget, is administered by the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and allows for the development of different types of affordable housing projects to support stronger, fairer, and more affordable communities.

“I am excited to see these affordable housing units become a reality. They will help strengthen the Bordentown community, creating more diverse neighborhoods, while keeping Burlington County vibrant and prosperous,” said Lt. Governor Sheila Y. Oliver, who serves as DCA Commissioner. “The rental units will provide 10 families with the opportunity to have an affordable place to call home.”

The Bordentown Residential Development project will receive $2,077,280 for the new construction of five duplex buildings containing a total of ten affordable homeownership units located on 179, 181 and 183 Crosswicks Road, Bordentown Township. The AHTF awards were given statewide to smaller rental and homeownership housing projects sized at 25 or fewer units, which often have difficulty obtaining financing. These projects will fill the gaps within the existing affordable housing ecosystem, build on current assets and investments, and add value to neighborhoods by addressing housing needs in an equitable way.

Project funding was based on several core principles, including advancing equity in addressing housing needs, encouraging leverage of other public and private resources, and allowing a flexible structure for funds to be used to complete projects. DCA also held multiple listening sessions to hear from stakeholders about the best way the funding could be most equitably spent.

“Housing affordability is one of our most pressing needs, especially with housing costs in New Jersey among the highest in the nation,” said Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington), Chairman of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. “These grants from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund will greatly expand affordable housing opportunities in Burlington County, and beyond. Every dollar invested in affordable housing is an investment in generating economic growth, building better communities, and creating opportunities for families across our state.”

"I am very glad to see the Affordable Housing Trust Funds begin to make a lasting impact on our communities in need," said Assemblyman Benjie Wimberly, chair of Assembly Housing Committee. “This will be life-changing for many families and it's only the beginning of ensuring good, quality housing opportunities for residents throughout New Jersey. I applaud the Governor's commitment and all of the organizations working together in the designated counties to make more affordable homes a reality in the state."

“The Township is thrilled to partner with Habitat for Humanity on this project, and we thank the DCA for the support. The Township is committed to providing quality affordable housing, and this project is a great example of how municipalities can work successfully with developers to further that goal,” said Bordentown Township Mayor Stephen Benowitz. “When completed, the Township and Habitat for Humanity will have transformed three underdeveloped properties into 10 new, affordable homes for qualified families. There is nothing that makes the Township Committee and I more proud than to be a part of projects like this that mutually benefit everyone in the community. On behalf of the Township Committee, I want to thank Habitat for Humanity and the DCA for partnering with us.”

Selected projects demonstrated strong municipal support; participation in other state-funded community development initiatives; partnerships with private sector investors; sustainability/resilience; walkability; mixed-use; accessibility; and thoughtfulness in addressing gentrification.

The AHTF is allocated through three funds, all focused on creating housing for households earning less than 80 percent of Area Median Income (AMI), with preferences for providing units with deeper affordability. This project was funded by the Municipal Settlement Fund, which helps municipalities create smaller-scale projects that fit into the landscapes of their neighborhoods and assist them in fulfilling their court-sanctioned affordable housing settlements. Applicants may be municipalities or developers supported by a municipality. Municipalities are required to provide leverage in the form of funding from their local affordable housing trust fund or, where there is no local fund, in the form of publicly-owned property made available at low or no cost, or some other form of investment. The maximum subsidy for a given project financed through the Municipal Settlement is $6 million.

In addition to this award in Burlington County, the Murphy Administration announced the award of more than $19 million to housing organizations throughout the state through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund (AHTF).

The DCA offers a wide range of programs and services, including affordable housing production, fire safety, building safety, community planning and development, local government management and finance, and disaster recovery and mitigation.

For more information about DCA, visit https://nj.gov/dca/ or follow the Department on social media: