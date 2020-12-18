IndySoft Announces Greg Cenker as New Calibrations.com Product Manager
IndySoft Gives a Hint of a New Product with the Announcement of Cenker’s Hiring
This is such an exciting adventure. I believe the new software and services we will be introducing will rapidly become a state-of-the-art product serving the metrology community across all sectors.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndySoft Corporation, a leader in calibration and asset management software, today announced that Greg Cenker is taking on the role of Calibrations.com product manager, effective immediately. In this role, Cenker will work closely with development, marketing, and sales to ensure that Calibrations.com becomes the go-to source for calibration related content, software, and support.
Cenker joins IndySoft with over 35 years of experience in the calibration industry starting in the United States Marine Corps and most recently as metrology engineering manager with Northrop Grumman, one of the United State’s largest aerospace and defense companies. There, he managed SureCAL, Northrop Grumman’s software platform for automated calibrations. Previous to that, he has held metrology roles at American Technical Services (ATS), SpaceX, Southern California Edison, and Fluke. Cenker has long been an active member of the calibration and metrology community. He has contributed as a speaker at many industry conferences, was the chair of the NCSLI Recommended Practices Committee, and co-authored “RP-18 Estimation and Evaluation of Measurement Decision Risk”.
“Calibrations.com is a project that we started working on about 2 years ago,” stated Rhett Price, IndySoft’s co-founder and CTO. “We started discussing internally what the future of calibration management might look like and what IndySoft needed to do to be at the forefront of those changes. We wanted to expand our footprint to reach anyone that works in calibration, not just the large enterprise customers and commercial labs that we have been focusing on for over 20 years. This broadened focus would move us beyond just calibration software to include calibration content and automated procedures. As it is still in development, I don’t want to give too many secrets away, but we believe that we are accomplishing the goals that we originally set out to do and are confident that with Greg’s experience and guidance, Calibrations.com will be a platform that engages the calibration community and keeps them coming back. We can’t wait for it’s unveiling in 2021.”
“I’m pleased to be joining IndySoft as the Calibrations.com product manager,” noted Cenker. “This is such an exciting adventure. I believe the new software and services we will be introducing will rapidly become a state-of-the-art product serving the metrology community across all sectors.”
“Having Greg onboard greatly enhances our technical knowledge and capability in the metrology space,” said IndySoft corporate metrologist, Mike Linn. “We are delighted to have someone of Greg’s background and experience in the technical aspects of calibration and metrology software. His experiences at some of the top companies in the world will help push Indysoft to new heights in making our software platforms truly world-class.”
About IndySoft
IndySoft is a leading provider of enterprise-ready software designed to manage quality driven assets and lifecycles. Specializing in calibration, tooling, and preventive maintenance, IndySoft’s customizable workflows suit the diverse needs of customers in various process-driven industries such as aerospace, automotive, aviation, energy, life sciences, and manufacturing while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements and company procedures. Founded in 1998 and based out of Charleston, South Carolina, IndySoft is used worldwide and relied upon by many of the most successful and well-known enterprise customers and commercial calibration labs.
