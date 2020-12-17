Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,782 in the last 365 days.

LaRose Warns Ohio Businesses of E-Mail Scam

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is alerting Ohio businesses about a phishing email that started today and warning recipients not to click a link in the e-mail alleging to be from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. The e-mail is not from the Ohio Secretary of State. 

The e-mail appears to tell recipients that they must click a link to “validate” their profile so they don’t experience any delays in service. The clicked link then asks detailed information to be submitted, including the individual’s social security number.

Secretary LaRose became aware of the e-mails on Monday afternoon.

“It’s so important for Ohioans to be good caretakers of their personal information,” said LaRose. “Scammers are always working to find new ways to make a buck. Don’t give them the upper hand -- verify the source of e-mails before sharing your personal data.”

Anyone who has received this e-mail should immediately delete it. If you clicked on the link, it’s recommended that you swiftly inform your company’s Information Technology office.

The Secretary of State’s business services division can be reached at [email protected] or 877-767-3453 (877-SOS-FILE). While the Secretary of State’s office does occasionally communicate with registered businesses in Ohio, they will never send an email with a link requesting personal information such as social security numbers.

###

You just read:

LaRose Warns Ohio Businesses of E-Mail Scam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.