The Judicial Nominating Committee has selected four nominees for the open seat on the bench in the Northeast Judicial District: Kari M. Agotness, Devils Lake, Kelley Marie Riley Cole, Grafton, Robert C. Fleming, Cavalier, and Joshua E. Frey, Towner.
The committee selected the four nominees after interviewing the candidates and deliberating. Their names are being forwarded to Governor Doug Burgum for his consideration. The judicial vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Laurie A. Fontaine.
You just read:
Judicial nominating committee forwards nominees for NEJD vacancy
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.