Judicial nominating committee forwards nominees for NEJD vacancy

The Judicial Nominating Committee has selected four nominees for the open seat on the bench in the Northeast Judicial District: Kari M. Agotness, Devils Lake, Kelley Marie Riley Cole, Grafton, Robert C. Fleming, Cavalier, and Joshua E. Frey, Towner.

The committee selected the four nominees after interviewing the candidates and deliberating. Their names are being forwarded to Governor Doug Burgum for his consideration. The judicial vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Laurie A. Fontaine.