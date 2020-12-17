Governor Newsom Issues Proclamation Declaring Special Election for 30th Senate District

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation declaring a special election for the 30th Senate District of the State of California on May 4, 2021. The primary for the special election will be held on March 2, 2021.
Text of the proclamation can be found here and a copy is below:
###
