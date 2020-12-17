Suspect Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Third District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the Third District.

At approximately 5:24 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1300 block of 10th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-178-341

At approximately 7:05 pm, the suspect approached the victim in the 1400 block of 12th Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 20-178-399

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual, or has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.