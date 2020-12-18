An Open Letter to Government Leaders and Medical Professionals of India from Krishnan Suthanthiran (Washington, DC, USA)
Requesting support of Honorable Prime Minister, Chief Ministers of Indian States & Medical Professionals for Global Healthcare Delivery Launch in India in 2021
I launched my 'Global War on Cancer' in April 29, 2015, in memory of my father whom I lost to colon cancer in 1968.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I launched my "Global War on Cancer" in April 29, 2015, in memory of my father whom I lost to colon cancer in 1968. He suffered for three years — trying a number of home remedies first, not knowing what his problems were, before being admitted at the hospital. He spent more than a year at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu, India, before he died.
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, TeamBest Global Companies/Best Cure Foundation
During that time while my father was admitted at the medical college hospital, I was an undergraduate student at PSG College of Technology in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India. I often met with my father's surgeon at his home about my father’s progress. He would ask me what I planned to do after graduating from PSG College of Technology. I told him that I wanted to dedicate my career and life to cancer research and treatment. Little did I know then, that my youthful plans would actually come true.
I left India in September of 1969, after graduating from Madras University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering. I left India at that time with 400 Canadian Dollars (using 10,000 INR loan from Central Bank of India, Madras) and a one-way air ticket on Kuwait Airways/Air Canada to Ottawa, Canada, to pursue my Master’s Degree at Carleton University, in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. I became a permanent resident in Canada in 1970.
However, in the summer of 1972, I was able to secure a Permanent Resident VISA (Green Card) to USA. I traveled there, visiting a number of cities, and arrived finally in Washington, DC in late June of 1972. Soon after, I found a job with a world-renowned Radiation Oncologist/Medical Physicist, Dr. Ulrich K. Henschke, MD, PhD, at Freedmen’s Hospital (now known as Howard University Hospital) in Washington, DC, to develop instrumentation for radiation therapy/research, starting in mid-July of 1972.
That was almost 50 years ago; since then, it has been a journey to work to cure cancer and improve the health of cancer patients. I established a number of companies under "Best Medical" (my goal was to be the best in whatever I do, hence the name, "Best") starting in 1977 — and today, that group of companies is collectively known as TeamBest Global (TBG). In addition, I established a nonprofit foundation, Best Cure Foundation (BCF) in 2007, to launch my Global Healthcare Delivery System using a "Hub & Spoke" Model linked to general and multi-specialty medical centers, connected to express and mobile clinics.
As part of my Global Healthcare Delivery System, in a 15 Trillion USD annual global economy, I am launching my programs in India, starting in 2021 (as part of multi-facility medical centers), to establish 1000 plus Comprehensive Cancer Centers with Radiation Therapy, Diagnostic Radiology, Medical/Surgical Oncology Departments, as well as Alternative Medicine Therapies. These will include in the first/early phase, but not limited to: Best GammaBeam with IMRT/IGRT capabilities with HDR Remote Afterloaders (Cobalt-60, Iridium-192 and other radioactive sources), a Best Mini-Cyclotron, Best PET/CT, a range of Best Ultrasounds, Best Digital X-ray machines, including Best Digital Mobile Digital Radiography Units, etc. During the second phase (which may be parallel to first phase), each center will have a Best Multi-Energy X-Beam Linac with X-rays and Electrons, Best X-Beam Robotic Radiosurgery Units, etc. The third phase (also may be parallel to first/second phases) is to establish a range of Best Cyclotrons, up to 100 MeV and Best 400 MeV iRCMS (ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron) for Particle Therapy from Proton to Carbon Heavy ion Radiation Therapy. I plan for as many as 30 centers or more with 400 MeV iRCMS Synchrotrons, Cyclotrons/PET/CT in India. Our goal is to manufacture 50% or more of these high-tech products and other technologies in India; ultimately, saving 100s of billions USD in Foreign Exchange for the Government of India and creating millions of high-paying/highly-trained jobs in India.
Please give your blessings and support to TBG Companies and BCF, as we launch this massive and extraordinarily challenging healthcare delivery program in India starting in 2021.
Best wishes to you for a safe and healthy new year!
To read more about Krishnan Suthanthiran, visit his bio page: http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Global Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here