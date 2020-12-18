Evgeniya Maltseva Has Introduced Her New Multimedia Exhibition “FLUIDS”

Evgeniya Maltseva’s newest multimedia art exhibition is on view at the MARS Center of Contemporary Art in Moscow through the end of January 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 300Magazine is pleased to announce that the newest multimedia art exhibition by the prominent Russian artist Evgeniya Maltseva, which is titled “FLUIDS: A Meta-Connection of Art and Technology,” is now on view at the MARS Center of Contemporary Art in Moscow. The exhibition represents a perfect combination of performance, innovative holographic technologies, and traditional media, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in an astonishing world of contemporary art. It runs at the MARS Center through the end of January 2021.

As the name suggests, “FLUIDS: A Meta-Connection of Art and Technology” is an art exhibition connecting art and technology into a unique synthesis of human creativity and the latest developments in the art visualization and art robotics sector. It became possible due to the collaboration between the talented artist Evgeniya Maltseva, the no less talented musician Anastasia Martyanova, and the innovative design studio Art Dynamics. This creative partnership gave birth to an impressive audio-visual art performance introduced to the public in a form of digital art animation through multimedia projections and holographic screens.

FLUIDS is a bold art experiment combining Evgenia Maltseva’s authentic images with Anastasia Martyanova’s art-house music. Thus, it synthesizes different types and genres of art, weaving spectacular visual and audio practices into a single plot that translates the ideas of its authors.

“Through my art, I want to repair the broken pieces of life. I am now focusing not on criticism of the society, but on sympathy. I want to talk about really important things that are happening in this world,” says Evgenia Maltseva.

FLUIDS is based on such important concepts as Life, Death, Spirit, God, Body, Vibration, and Passion. This multimedia art exhibition is aimed at helping people through image, sound, and word, penetrating into the inner structure of their lives and influencing recovery. It is a new direction in Russian contemporary art, which offers the viewers an absolutely unique and amazing experience to remember for years to come.

“FLUIDS: A Meta-Connection of Art and Technology” features Evgenia Maltseva’s canvas paintings, works on wood, and animated holographic artworks complemented by the experimental dark ethnic music by Anastasia Martyanova. Such a diversity of art and media gives a deep impact on the senses of the viewer, creating a dialogue between them and blurring the line between reality and illusion. The exhibition is held at the MARS Center of Contemporary Art, and it is definitely worth visiting if you happen to be in Moscow in December 2020 – January 2021.