Hung Yung Terrarist and Partners Present the Return of Tokyo Nights to NYC! Monday, December 21st at 7pm
“Pilot Shoot” at Secret Manhattan Location
The lineup is sheer magnificence: Dante Nero, Ardie Fuqua, JC Best, Derek Gaines, Dave Temple, Danny Braff, and your hostess with the Hostess, Tokyo Kuntpunch. ”NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hung Yung Terrarist and Partners present the return of Tokyo Nights to New York City on Monday, December 21st at 7pm at a secret location.
— Tokyo Kuntpunch
“This Monday, December 21, at 7pm, it is the return to the East Coast of #TokyoNights, where it’s free to enter, but you can never leave, jk,” says comedian Tokyo Kuntpunch. “The lineup is sheer magnificence: Dante Nero, Ardie Fuqua, JC Best, Derek Gaines, Dave Temple, Danny Braff, and your hostess with the Hostess, Tokyo Kuntpunch. This is a pilot shoot for a series. Upon receiving your email request to attend, you will be endowed with the secret location. First come, first serve. Masks required upon entry and temperatures checked at the door. We are cappin it at 20 attendees in order to socially distance throughout the joint. You may also dm me to procure list placement for this private event. In the words of my dear friend Precyse, put your choosy shoes on.”
To register for Tokyo Nights go here https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tokyo-nights-pilot-shoot-tickets-133063409239
To rsvp for this private event email at info@tokyokuntpunch.com
For the secret location DM www.Instagram.com/iamhungyung
You may follow Tokyo on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/iamhungyung and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/iamhungyung nKuntpunch Instagram at Instagram and on Twitter at Twitter.
You may subscribe to Tokes’s mailings at www.tokyokuntpunch.com/kuntakt Kuntakt and/or on Hung Yung's Website.
For all of Tokes’sthe links in one place https://linktr.ee/hungyung
About Tokyo Kuntpunch:
Tokyo Kuntpunch hails from projects of Beverly Hills and more recently MacArthur Park., the most famous drug park in Los Angeles. She spent her formative years in the cult depicted in the Netflix documentary "Holy Hell." Kuntpunch also performs music under her moniker, Hung Yung Terrarist and you can check it out here www.hungyungterrarist.com She speaks seven languages, and raps in three on her latest self-titled album, “Hung Yung Terrarist,” including French and Dothraki, the fictitious language from the hit series "Game of Thrones.” She has over 1M plays on Spotify, 750K video views in Japan, and 317K video views in Asia.
Kuntpunch has performed at The Comedy Store, The Stand, The Ice House, The Laugh Factory, and appeared on Kill Tony. After that appearance Tony went on to talk about her on The Greg Fitzsimmons podcast and with Adam 22 on the No Jumper podcast. Tokyo has been a guest on SiriusXM’s All Out Show, Karen Hunter, The Bonfire, I Want Radio and The Christy Canyon Show, as well as on popular podcasts, Race Wars, Jason Ellis’ High and Dry, The SDR Show, The Chip Chipperson Show, The Wet Spot, Mornin’ with Bill and Joanna and In Hot Water. She most recently appeared on 50 Cent’s website This is 50 https://thisis50.com/?s=hung+yung+terrarist
