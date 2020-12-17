Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ringing Bells for Delaware’s Health Care Heroes

Ring a bell from your doorstep to celebrate our frontline health care workers

On December 24 at 6:00 p.m., Delawareans statewide will recognize the selfless dedication and hard work of our frontline health care workers.

Join in the celebration by ringing a bell from your doorstep and share your video using the hashtag #RingingBellsDE. If you don’t have a bell, use your keys or other household items that jingle!

Thank you to the City of New Castle for inspiring this event.

**Please note this is an at-home event; please do not gather with others outside your household.

Click here to view the Facebook event.

 

