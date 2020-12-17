Emory Healthcare collaborates with CoachSafely to reduce youth sports-related injuries

Emory Healthcare teams up with CoachSafely to reduce youth sports injuries.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emory Healthcare is now collaborating with CoachSafely to support the Georgia CoachSafely pilot project’s goal to train 20,000 youth coaches in Georgia.

CoachSafely, a non-profit education and research organization, aims to limit youth sports-related injuries through the research, advocacy, and education of coaches, parents, physical educators and other influential figures in young athletes’ lives.

"We’re excited to develop this relationship with CoachSafely to provide high-quality sports medicine expertise to coaches and keep youth athletes healthy and performing to their most exceptional ability," says Neeru Jayanthi, MD, Emory Sports Medicine physician and co-director of the Emory Youth Sports

Medicine Program.

Emory Sports Medicine is comprised of the most skilled and experienced sports medicine specialists, including orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, physical therapists, and athletic trainers to diagnose and treat the most common to complex sports injuries in athletes.

"Emory Youth Sports Medicine Program serves the needs of athletes before they enter high school with this collaboration,” says Jeff Webb, MD, Emory Sports Medicine physician and co-director of Emory Youth Sports Medicine Program. "Our experts work together to design age-appropriate, individualized treatment plans that help athletes of all ages get back in the game, in a safe, efficient way while rebuilding strength."

Jack Crowe, CoachSafely Foundation's founder and chairman, says sports medicine experts are the foundation of teaching injury recognition and prevention to coaches.

"Emory Sports Medicine physicians are leaders in the fields of research and education. CoachSafely is proud to collaborate with them as we strive to keep our youngest athletes active, healthy and safe," says Crowe.

Emory Healthcare is also the official team health care provider for the Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, and the Atlanta Dream, in addition to several collegiate and high school athletic programs.

About the Emory Sports Medicine Center

The Emory Sports Medicine Center, a division of Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center, comprises 24 sports medicine physicians throughout the Metro Atlanta area and is supported by athletic trainers and therapists helping to care for the greatest number of professional, elite and collegiate athletes in Georgia, including the Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta Braves and Atlanta Dream. In addition to caring for athletes, the Emory Sports Medicine Center is a leader in research into prevention, treatment, and recovery from athletic injuries.

About CoachSafely

CoachSafely has grown from a youth sports safety consultancy to a policy-lobbying nonprofit to a 501(c)(3) research and education foundation dedicated to developing a national platform that will be considered the standard in youth sports safety. The Foundation developed the comprehensive, evidence-based and peer-reviewed CoachSafely training course for youth coaches in injury recognition and prevention and has launched the CoachSafely Georgia Pilot Project with a goal of training at least 20,000 youth coaches in Georgia, primarily in the Atlanta region, over the next two years. CoachSafely estimates that those trained coaches will help protect approximately 240,000 athletes ages 14 and under.