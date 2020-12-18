Innovative New Book Teaches Modern Business Skills Using Classic Fencing Techniques
Supply Chain Guru and Fencer Norman Katz Combines Business and Fencing in the Exclusive "Attack, Parry, Riposte: A Fencer’s Guide to Better Business Execution".
Because in business, it's best to be en garde.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business and battle have always been compared. For good example, Sun Tzu’s The Art of War is almost required reading by the C-Suite. And now, thanks to supply-chain business consultant and fencing coach Norman Katz, the first book that fuses fencing strategies and tactics with business execution is now available.
— Norman Katz
Attack, Parry, Riposte: A Fencer’s Guide to Better Business Execution is the third book by Norman Katz, and his first that addresses business performance strategies and tactics. Mr. Katz has spent the last 30+ years as a supply chain and business operations/software consultant, being hired by companies across North America to better fine tune their software, operations and sniff out supply chain risk and fraud.
Along the way, Katz took the knowledge he’s learned from growing his own company, and working with executives at all levels, and saw how business and managerial performance mirrored his other passion: Fencing.
“I’ve been involved in Fencing since 1993, and have been coaching it since 2007” explained Katz, “It took a while as I found myself using fencing parallels in my consulting more and more, but once I realized how the techniques and philosophies in fencing could translate to better business performance by executives, the book almost wrote itself – it’s that clear a connection.”
Throughout the book, Katz both explains the fantastic sport of fencing and uses fencing analogies through thirty different lessons covering a full range of topics, including: leadership, personnel management, brand reputation, culture, project management, competitive analysis, self-assessment, resource use, and much more. And in reading, it’s obvious he has a serious passion for this.
“One of the most common childhood games are games of swordplay” said Katz. “And even as adults, we often fantasize about being our favorite comic book, adventure, or movie characters. So right away, it’s an interesting take, and quite easy to see and understand the parallels sword fighting and business have” he added.
For more information on the book, visit its website at https://attackparryriposte.com/
Norman Katz is a Business and Technology leader with 30+ year history of architecting and delivering best-in-class enterprise solutions for global companies that transform and strengthen financial and supply chain operations. Norman is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt, a Certified Controls Specialist, Microsoft Office Specialist, and a licensed Florida Private Investigator. Norman is a US national and international speaker, writer, and multiple book author. He’s a fencer and a fencing coach as well. To learn more about Norman, visit his company (Katzscan Inc.) website at www.katzscan.com
Norman Katz
Katzscan Inc.
+1 954-942-4141
email us here