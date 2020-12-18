Lake Las Vegas Named #1 Southern Nevada Master Plan
Henderson Community Recognized For Second Consecutive Year With Gold Win
We appreciate our partners at Cross Lake Partners who worked with us and the City of Henderson to make Lake Las Vegas the best place to live in Southern Nevada.”HENDERSON, NEVADA, USA, December 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s 2020 “Best of Las Vegas” program has recognized Lake Las Vegas as a Gold Winner for Master Plan communities in Southern Nevada. This is the second consecutive year Lake Las Vegas has been a Gold Winner. In 2019, Reflection Bay Golf Club in Lake Las Vegas was the Gold Winner among Las Vegas golf courses.
— Patrick Parker
“Best of Las Vegas” is the city’s most popular awards program, with more than 5 million votes cast this year.
“We are incredibly honored to have been recognized as the Gold Winner as the best masterplan in Las Vegas,” said Patrick Parker, president of Raintree Investment Corporation. Raintree and its partners at Cross Lake Partners are developing Lake Las Vegas. “We appreciate our partners at Cross Lake Partners who worked with us and the City of Henderson to make Lake Las Vegas the best place to live in Southern Nevada.”
Despite a global pandemic, Lake Las Vegas ended 2020 with the biggest growth rate of any long-standing area master plan, and its most successful year for new home sales since the Great Recession. The community sold nearly 300 homes in 2020, up 46 percent over the previous year.
The community, developed by Raintree and Cross Lake Partners, has ten new home neighborhoods currently selling from builders including Blue Heron, Del Webb, Lennar, Pulte, Richmond American, Taylor Morrison and Woodside Homes. Lakeside custom home sites are also available.
Lake Las Vegas Resort surrounds its own 320-acre lake and is located just a short drive from the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown. Residents and guests enjoy the award-winning Reflection Bay Golf Club, Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, restaurants, hotels and year-round community events. For more information on all new home communities, visit www.lakelasvegas.com/new-homes.
About Cross Lake Partners
Cross Lake Partners is an independent, privately held real estate investment management firm with approximately $1 billion in assets under management. Cross Lake Partners pursues a value driven, disciplined approach to investing in the growth markets of the U.S. The Firm was established in 2018 by Michael Barr and Jonathan Shumaker to continue the real estate investment platform formerly managed at Paulson & Co.
About Raintree Investment Corporation
Raintree is an award-winning development company that builds beautiful residential communities. The firm focuses on raising the quality of life for their residents in partnership with their investors and the cities where they build.
