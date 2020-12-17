Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New: Library Completes Digitization of 23 Early Presidential Collections

Portraits of George Washington, Abe Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt

The Library of Congress has completed a more than two decade-long initiative to digitize the papers of nearly two dozen early presidents. The Library holds the papers of 23 presidents from George Washington to Calvin Coolidge, all of which have been digitized and are now available online.

