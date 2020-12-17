Non-Profit Awarded 2021 FootPRINT Fund Grant

Grant Will Support Organization's Efforts to Employ the Disabled

SAN ANTONIO, TX, US, December 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Antonio, Texas, December 17, 2020 – Mavagi Enterprises, Inc., a non-profit whose mission is to employ disabled individuals looking for work and purpose, announced today that they are the recipient of a 2021 FootPRINT Fund grant from Allegra Marketing, Print and Mail services. The grant is made available by Allegra to give back to local organizations with a charitable or socially conscious focus, providing funds to offset the cost of their expenses. With the new funding, Mavagi will be able to invest in job skills training for people with disabilities.

Mavagi Enterprises, Inc. works with Medical Facilities, Military Bases, Homeland Security, and a variety of government organizations to provide employment to disabled job candidates who can provide primarily essential services. The funds from the FootPRINT grant specifically will be allocated to supporting disabled individuals through employment opportunities at our recently awarded GSA Custodial Services Contract at the U.S. Court House and Annex in Tallahassee, Florida.

“We are extremely grateful to Allegra’s panel of judges for awarding us this grant,” Said Mavagi Enterprises, Inc. President, Karina Hernandez. “As a non-profit, the funds we are awarded through grants are a critical factor in determining what investments we can make to support our employees’ training. The FootPRINT grant will directly support those employees who have been chosen to provide essential services to GSA.”

A Record of Success

Since 2001, Mavagi has been bringing hope to the disabled by providing access to good-paying jobs with benefits while working to dispel prejudice against disabled employees.

Our employees are trained and highly qualified job candidates who deserve equal access to employment opportunities,” continued President Hernandez. “We take pride in an excellent track record of exceeding customer expectations with the quality of work our candidates provide.”

Anyone with a disability or who knows someone with a disability who may be struggling with employment is encouraged to visit the Mavagi website to view current job openings and apply for positions online.