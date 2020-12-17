How to Sell on Social Media: How Charlie Roberts is Putting Business Owners on the Map

“Growing a business has never been easier in the digital age. “Sales from Social” is grabbing businesses by the horns and putting them on the path to success”.

ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 17, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Running a business is hard. Some would consider that generating customers and clients is even harder. Most people think that you have to hire a marketing team or outsource to an agency to generate a stream of customers & clients. This simply isn't true. All business owners are missing is one skill set; how to effectively market on social media.In today's world, this is something that is within reach of every business owner on the planet. Long gone are the days of newspapers, billboards & radio. With all the data social media platforms have, it has never been easier to get in front of people who want your products or services.• 3.96 billion people use social media today, which accounts for roughly half (51%) of the global population.• In the United States, on average people spend 2 hours and 3 minutes on social media each day.• The total number of global social media users has surged by more than 10% over the past 12 months.• Plus, social media welcomes more than 1 million new users every single day.Social Media Marketing expert Charlie Roberts has announced the launch of his in-depth online course & coaching program "Sales from Social", with live weekly calls to even further support business owners to bridge this gap in knowledge."Any business owner will tell you that their biggest worry is not having consistent and predictable sales. Yet, the majority of them will fall flat on the marketing front, still advertising in non-targeted, outdated mediums. Today, we all have access to the world's largest social media platforms that are full of data for us to use at our fingertips." Charlie Roberts, Founder & CEO of Sales from Social.It's a small learning curve to build and scale a business. The best thing about it? The majority of it is all automated, hands free, so you can spend time on your business rather than in it.Charlie takes a very real approach with all his students, "Sales from Social" is a no-nonsense coaching program, giving businesses (small and large) the ability to scale their business with lifetime access to step-by-step videos, weekly group coaching calls and a private community where students can discuss their wins, strategies, support one another and ask questions from experts.Students of "Sales from Social" can expect lifetime access to the following:• Access to step-by-step processes, from setting up a Facebook Ad Account, all the way through to how to scale their business• How to craft a perfect front end offer• How to generate leads and sales through paid and organic methods• Mastering the art of sales, (just by being you!)• Learn to automate the entire process• Access to Charlie every week on the live coaching call• How to create Social Media ads that stop ideal clients and customers in their tracks• Access to the private student communityCharlie adds "People who take the leap and start their own business, and those who have already done so, deserve to get rewarded. Having been a business owner myself, I know how tough it is. The worry, the sleepless nights, the stress of having to provide for your family. I get it, I've been there and done it. Helping people is a passion of mine, especially when it makes a huge difference to their lives."Through dedication, crystal clear teaching and the pure love of helping others; Charlie Roberts has helped dozens of small businesses grow into healthy, profitable and successful corporations. "Sales from Social" is an online digital coaching program dedicated to helping business owners pave the path to success. Based in Essex, UK and founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneur Charlie Roberts, "Sales from Social" has become the secret weapon for businesses around the globe.