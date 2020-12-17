Global Advanced Wound Care Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2030

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Advanced Wound Care Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Market Segments: By Type (Advanced Wound Dressing (Foam, Hydrocolloid, Alginate, Film), Wound Therapy Device and Active Wound Care); By Application (Surgical, Traumatic, Ulcers and Burns); By End User (Hospital & Homecare); and Region – Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2019 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Healthcare professionals use specialized wound care devices. It is a clinical technique to facilitate an efficient method of wound healing. Advanced treatment for wound care uses moisture therapy, which offers a moist micro-environment that promotes the process of natural healing. Film and foam dressings, hydrogels, alginates, and hydrocolloids are the materials used in wet wound care.

Market Highlights

Global Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to project a notable CAGR of % in 2030.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market to surpass USD million by 2030 from USD million in 2018 at a CAGR of% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019-30. The advanced wound care market is growing due to the increasing geriatric population, burn cases across the globe, volume of surgeries, cases of diabetes and obesity, incidence of chronic wounds, and number of road accidents.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Segments

Advanced wound dressings Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of % during 2019-30

Global Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented by type into a wound therapy device, advanced wound dressing, and active wound care product. The greater market share in 2018 was accounted for the advanced wound dressings segment and is expected to see the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of diabetes-related ulcers, pressure ulcers, aging population, and venous leg ulcers and the need for inventive and innovative wound dressings for the treatment of such wounds have resulted in the most rapid growth of advanced wounds over the historical period, which is also expected to continue over the forecast era.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing prevalence of surgical and chronic wounds

The main factors that influence the growth of the global advanced wound car are increasing geriatric population, increasing number of diabetes patients worldwide, increasing incidence of wound ulcer and surgical wounds, increasing research and development activities, launch of new advanced wound therapies, favourable reimbursement scenario, and technological innovation in advanced wound care products

Restrain

High cost of advanced wound care products

The high cost of treating chronic wounds and advanced wound care products can have a negative impact on their adoption, especially in cost-sensitive markets such as Asia and other developing countries. In these countries, patients and doctors are opting for advanced wound care products that are less expensive.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Regions

Global Advanced Wound Care Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MENA.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market in North America held the largest market share of % in the year 2018 because of the rising number of global players tapping into the region. In the Asia-Pacific region the advanced wound care market consisting of rapidly developing economies has remained largely untapped. The advanced market for wound care management is expanding rapidly and has provided ample opportunities for new products to be introduced. The Asia-Pacific advanced wound care treatment market is expected to see the highest growth in terms of prospective growth opportunities in the global market.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Advanced Wound Care market, which is highly competitive, consists of several major players. Companies, such as Convatec, Integra, Smith and Nephew Hartmann and Coloplast, hold a substantial market share in the Global Advanced Wound Care market.

Global Advanced Wound Care Market: Key Players

• 3M Company

o Company Overview

o Business Strategy

o Key Product Offerings

o Financial Performance

o Key Performance Indicators

o Risk Analysis

o Recent Development

o Regional Presence

o SWOT Analysis

• Acelity L.P. Inc. (Kinetic Concepts, Inc.)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Cardinal Health, Inc

• Coloplast A/S

• ConvaTec Group Plc

• Integra Lifesciences

• Molnlycke Health Care

• Medtronic PLC

• Paul Hartmann AG

• Smith & Nephew

Global Advanced Wound Care Market report also contains analysis on:

Global Advanced Wound Care Market Segments:

By Type:

• Advanced Wound Dressing

o Foam

o Hydrocolloid

o Alginate

o Film

• Wound Therapy Device

• Active Wound Care

By Application:

• Surgical

• Traumatic

• Ulcers

• Burns

By End User:

• Hospital

• Homecare

• Advanced Wound Care Market Dynamics

• Advanced Wound Care Market Size

• Supply & Demand

• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

• Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

• Value Chain of the Market

• Market Drivers and Restraints

